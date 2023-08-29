Social Notes – August 30, 2023

Quyon - Jillian Young

Happy 50th Anniversary to Bob and Phyllis Laframboise, as they celebrate this golden milestone occasion on September 1, with lots of love from their family.

Congratulations to the Quyon Jr. Flyers tournament team as they competed in their final tournament of the season in McNab on Saturday. They had a big day of games, making it to the finals, where they unfortunately lost to Fitzroy Harbour. They were proud to bring home the silver medal though. Way to go Quyon Jr. Flyers.

The Quyon Camp of Champions softball and slo-pitch tournament was so successful last weekend, that they returned this past Saturday, August 26, for a Fun Day tournament for Special Olympics athletes. Gavan’s Hotel offered two dollars from every poutine or french fry sold on Saturday towards the cause, which helps them with purchasing equipment and travel costs. I made sure to stop in for a poutine and it was delicious. It was another fun day of ball in Quyon, which is always great to see.

Last Wednesday some friends and I attended the dinner and play at Coronation Hall put on by the Pontiac Community Players. They did Marian or the True Tale of Robin Hood, which was a hilarious take on the traditional Robin Hood story. The meal and show were both wonderful. The cast did such a great job with their performance. Well done.

Birthday wishes are going out to Georgia Fleck, Dianne Leach and Leslie Stanton, all on August 31. Happy 2nd birthday to Atlas and Nixon Davis, as they celebrate on September 1. We also have birthday wishes going out to Reese MacKechnie on September 1. Happy 40th birthday to one of my oldest and dearest friends, Stacy Johnston, as she celebrates on September 1. Birthday wishes are going out to Therese Provost-Demell on the September 2 and to Wendy Provost on the September 3. Happy 1st birthday to Wynn Armitage, celebrating on September 3. Happy days to everyone marking special occasions this week.

Back-to-school time is upon us again and I can’t believe how quickly the summer flew by. Good luck to all of the students, teachers and staff returning to the classrooms this week. We hope you all have an amazing year.

That also means it is time for Shawville Fair once again. Looking forward to all the fun the fair will bring as our community gears up for what will surely be another fantastic weekend. Be safe and have fun. See you there.

Waltham - Helen Perry

On Thursday evening, Rhonda, Mark, Bella and I attended the Alabama concert at the Canadian Tire Centre. The Bellamy Brothers were the opening performance. It was an amazing concert.

Belated birthday wishes are extended to Hailey Romain and Leonard Godin who celebrated their birthdays on August 27. We hope that you enjoyed your special day.

Belated birthday wishes are extended to Travis Burnie and Anne Romain who celebrated their birthdays on August 28. We hope that you both enjoyed your special day.

Rob Bechamp, his wife Krista and son Nolan, of Toronto, Ontario were weekend guests at Rob’s parents Lyne and Ray Bechamp. Angie, Danny Olivia and Jack Bechamp, of Barrhaven, Ontario were also visitors.

Rose Ann Rochon is celebrating her birthday on September 1. Enjoy your special day Rose.

Theresa Harkins is celebrating a birthday on September 2. Enjoy your special day Theresa.

I cannot believe that another school year is already upon us. Good luck is wished to all students. Have a safe and an excellent year.

If you are able, don’t forget to take in the Shawville Fair this coming weekend. There are many beautiful exhibitions, competitions, good food and rides.

Shawville - Lyse Lacourse

Happy birthday across the miles to Robert Gregory, Lesley Gourlay and Emily Mayhew who celebrate their birthdays on August 29.

Our deepest condolences to the Ireland and Thoms families on the loss of Shirley on Monday, August 21, at the age of 88. She was the wife of Roy and the mother of Randy (Pam) and Brian (Sheri).

Our thoughts and prayers for the Belland and Larocque families on the loss of Madeleine on Tuesday, August 22, at the age of 68. She was the wife of the late Donald and the mother of Jeffrey (Jaime). She was the sister of John (Celia), Raymond (Suzanna), Peter (Barbra), Linda (Brian) and Joanne (late Manfred).

This week starting Thursday, and running until Monday, will be the Shawville Fair. Everyone enjoy.

Children and teens all start school this week. Please be careful.

Labour Day weekend is upon us and fall will soon be as well.

Have a wonderful weekend.