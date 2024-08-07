Social Notes – August 7, 2024

Quyon - Jillian Young

Congratulations to Michel Provost and Janice Elliott, as they were married in Arnprior last Thursday, Aug. 1. The happy couple celebrated with close family and friends afterwards at their home in Ottawa. Wishing them all the best as they begin their journey as husband and wife.

Happy second birthday to Marlee-Jo Harrison, as she celebrates on Aug. 8. Big birthday wishes are going out to Liam Dowe, as he turns 18 on Aug. 9. We also have birthday wishes going out to Ariella Albert and Linda Bernier, both on the 11th, to Meghan MacKechnie on the 12th, and to Raelynn Pape as she turns two on the 13th. Blessings to all celebrating special occasions this week.

Last Friday evening, I joined a few friends at the Little Red Wagon in Shawville for delicious food, wine spritzers, and we enjoyed taking in their Open Mic Night.

What a treat. It is so nice to have this little gem right in our own back yard, and I hear it was their biggest Open Mic night of the season thus far. We had a great evening, and I know we will be back.

The Quyon Pastoral Charge’s Summer FUN-Raiser came to a close on Sunday, Aug. 4, with over 260 names entered in the draw for a huge prize package of summery items. We spun the wheel on Sunday afternoon, and the big winner was Cindy Lapierre.

Congratulations to Cindy who won two portable rocking chairs donated by Shirley-Mae Davis, a miniature handcrafted swing donated by Bob Young, a gardening package donated by Lindsay Hamilton, a collection of Tupperware and Epicure products donate by Stephanie Wakelin, and an array of Watkins BBQ seasonings that I donated.

There was also an outdoor fireplace and various other camping/outdoor fun items that were purchased with donations made by a members of the QPC congregation. Many thanks to all who purchased tickets to enter the draw, as all proceeds will be going towards upcoming renovation projects at both Wesley United Church and Quyon United Church. The support of this community is always so appreciated.

Shawville - Lyse Lacourse

Our sympathies to the Beausoleil and Sparling families on the loss of Barbara on Sunday, July 28, at the age of 72.

Our condolences to the Malette and McDowell families on the loss of Edna on Tuesday, July 30.

Our thoughts and prayers with the Bean family on the loss of Randy on Monday, August 5, 2024 at the age of 68 in Winnipeg.

Our best wishes are being sent out to Blythe and Carol McCleary of Ottawa and Green Lake on their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married on Aug. 15, 1964 at St-Paul’s Anglican Church in Shawville.

Waltham - Helen Perry

Anniversary wishes are being sent this week to Susan and Timmy Dempsey who celebrated on Aug. 4, to Russella and Duncan Hussick who celebrated their 52nd on Aug. 5 and to Ita and Phil Perry who are celebrating their 54th anniversary today, Aug. 7.

May you all share many more years of God’s richest blessings.

Allan Pilon of Pembroke and Earl Grieve are celebrating their birthdays on Aug. 9. We hope you enjoy your special day.

The past two weeks has been an annual replay of beautiful, summer weather. For the most part, it has been sunny and hot, with a few minor sprinkles of rain. It has been great boating and beach weather. Some severe weather warnings have been issued for the area, however, storms have managed to pass either north or south of our little village of Waltham. Thankfully, we still have the next three months of summer and autumn to look forward to, so enjoy the rest of the summer.