Social Notes – August 9, 2023

Waltham - Helen Perry

Sue and Timmy Dempsey celebrated an anniversary on Friday, August 4.

Anniversary and best wishes are extended to Russella and Duncan Hussick of Pembroke, who celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary on Aug. 5.

Love and best wishes are extended to Ita and Phil Perry, who celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary on August 8.

May you all share many more years of God’s richest blessings of health, happiness, love peace and joy.

Congratulations is extended to Samantha Arnold and Tye McCrory of Trenton, Ont., on the birth of their beautiful baby boy Caden Connor Glen McCrory. He is the third grandchild for Kerry Arnold and Rick Desforge and the third great grandchild for Betty and Earl Grieve.

Happy birthday wishes are extended to Earl Grieve of Waltham and to Allan Pilon of Pembroke, who are celebrating their birthdays today August 9. All the best is wished to you both in the coming year.

Happy birthday wishes are extended to little Ryker Pilon, son of Andrea (Venne) and Matthew Pilon of Pembroke, who is celebrating his 8th birthday on August 12. We hope you have a fun filled day full of surprises Ryker.

Quyon - Jill Young

My family and I enjoyed a terrific summer holiday last week. We travelled to Niagara Falls last Monday for a few days of sight-seeing and enjoying the fun on Clifton Hill. We then headed to Toronto on Wednesday, to take in the Blue Jays game – which they won – before returning home on Thursday. It was a fun-filled vacation with many great memories made.

Deepest sympathy is extended to the Daley family, as Jimmy Daley passed away suddenly on July 29 in his 67th year. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.

Belated birthday wishes are going out to André Coté on August 2, to Kendall Young on the 3rd, to Brodee Campbell on the 4th and to Kaylee and Jessica Hamilton on the 6th. Happy birthday to Liam Dowe, as he celebrates today, August 9. We also have birthday wishes going out to Ariella Albert and Linda Bernier, both on the 11th, to Meghan MacKechnie on the 12th, to Raelynn Pape celebrating her first birthday on the 13th, to Oliver Brownlee on the 14th, and to my cousin Dillon Draper on the 15th. Best wishes to everyone celebrating special occasions this week.

This past weekend, I enjoyed stopping in at The Barn Sunflower Farm, just outside of Shawville, on Hwy 148. They have 80 acres of beautiful sunflowers, with walking paths, several lovely spots set up for photo ops, and of course, u-pick sunflowers. It is absolutely stunning and if you haven’t had the chance to visit yet, I highly recommend it. So nice, I visited twice. Kudos to Kendal Lang and her family for creating such a gorgeous and unique attraction in our area.

The Quyon Pastoral Charge held a Summer FUN-Raiser draw over the past few weeks, with participants making $10 donations to secure their place on the wheel for a chance to win the big prize. Two beautiful Adirondack chairs were made and donated by Gordie Mohr and we then put together other items to add to that, including sausages donated by Will & Kara Armitage, steaks donated by Wayne & Sharon Hobbs, a Yeti cooler, pool toys, games, garden décor, beach towels, insulated cups, a Watkins bag of barbeque seasonings, etc., all donated by members of the congregation. The draw came to a close on Sunday afternoon and when we spun the wheel, the big winners were Jim and Sandi MacGregor. Jim and Sandi lived in Quyon over 40 years ago and now reside in Picton, Ont. They still have many friends in the area and have stayed connected over the years. We look forward to seeing them this coming weekend, as they will be making the trip to pick up their prize. Congratulations to them and a big thank you to all in the community who supported this fundraiser. We also had a very generous anonymous donor who topped up the donations and put us over the $4,000 mark. It truly is the best little community with the biggest heart.

Congratulations to my cousin, Jim Young and his sweetheart, Kim Young, as they got engaged last week while on holiday in Boston. We are so excited to have Kim joining the family. Wishing them both all the happiness in the world.

Shawville - Lyse Lacourse

Our deepest sympathies for the Dellaire and Gauthier families on the loss of Carlene on Friday, July 28, at the age of 52. Carlene was the wife of Glenn and the mother of Christopher, Michael (Melissa), Brittannee and Hannah. She was the stepmother of Ashley (James).

Our condolences to the Daley family on the loss of James on Saturday, July 29, at the age of 67. James was the brother of Mel (Isla), Lorne, Lorraine, Urban (Diane), Donna (Barry), Helen (Lloyd), Ken (Millie) and Joanne.

Our thoughts and prayers for the Holmes and Lacroix families on the loss of Doris on Sunday, July 30. She was the wife of the late Robert and the mother of Debbie (Denver), Joanne (Gerry), late Caroline (Lorne), Mary (Mike) and Catherine (Alain).

Our sympathies to the Boulanger and Ladouceur families on the loss of Constance on Sunday, July 30, at the age of 92. She was the wife of Normand and the mother of Raymond, Carole (late Robert), Alan (Lisa), Joanne and Sandra (Dan).

On Wednesday, August 9, at 10:00 a.m. Pontiac Archives Presents: Moses Edey - Shawville Main Street Architecture with Chloe Lemay (or Venetia Crawford).

St-Paul’s Anglican Church will be hosting a BBQ Chicken Dinner on Thursday, August 10, at 4:30 p.m.

On Saturday, August 12, there will be a Baby Contest at the Shawville R.A.