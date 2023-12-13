Social Notes – Dec. 13, 2023

Sheenboro - Doris Ranger

Our condolences and deepest sympathies go out to the Lariviere family of Chapeau on the passing of JP Lariviere on Dec. 11. He was the son of the late Wilfred Lariviere and Laura Landry. Funeral arrangements will be made this coming week.

Our condolences to the Picard family of Chichester on the passing of Bob Picard .The funeral was at St Alphonsus church in Chapeau on December 7.

Belated birthday greetings go out to Grant Giroux, Billy Dunn and Betty Morris. Betty’s children hosted a party for her on Saturday evening at the Ancienne Bank. A great time was had by all.

Birthday greetings this coming week go out to Jerry Muldoon, Jim Sullivan, Ryan Vellenga, Courtney Jennings and Art McGuire.

There are new residents on Hudson Bay road. Sheenboro welcomes Byron and Sally Gutoskie to our neighbourhood.

Tickets are on sale now for the 50/50 in support of Residence Meilleur. The draw will take place Dec. 31 at George’s Bar in Chichester. Also congratulations to Mark Gayle of Waltham who was the winner of the November 50/50.

Quyon - Jillian Young

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Priscilla (Derouin) McKnight, who passed away on Dec. 4. Priscilla was well loved in our community, as the former owner of the Big Potato and through her involvement with the Quyon Legion. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

The Christmas House Tour hosted by the Quyon Pastoral Charge was held last Monday evening, and it was so nice to be back out touring beautifully decorated homes in our community, as this was the first Christmas House Tour since the pandemic. The homes featured on the tour belonged to Melanie and Paul Lang, Josee and Evan Prest, Zoë McGillivray and Vince Bellai, and Meg and Jason Dagenais. Each home was so unique, with gorgeous festive décor on display. They all went to so much work to make this an extra special Christmas House Tour. Refreshments were served in the church basement throughout the evening, and raffle tickets were sold on a Christmas Goodie Basket, which was won by Glenna Campbell. Door prizes were won by Maureen Curley, Joanne Bronson, Brenda Clarke, and Julie Bastien. We hope everyone enjoyed the tour.

On Saturday, we had take-out Christmas Tea from Starks Corners United Church, and what a delight it was. We enjoyed the sandwiches and sweets, as well as all of the special little touches that made it so festive. Special thanks to the Starks Corners UCW for doing this, it was wonderful.

Birthday wishes are going out to Amelia Dowe on Dec. 14. Happy birthday to my niece, Danica Provost, turning 15 on the 15th, and to my aunt Nora Schock celebrating on the same day. Happy 40th birthday to Jenna Laframboise, also on the 15th, and to Quinn Young and Brett Stanley on the 16th. Best wishes to everyone celebrating this week.

Shawville - Lyse Lacourse

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Black and Patris families on the loss of Irene on Dec. 3. Irene was the wife of the late Williamand was the mother of Bill. She was the grandmother of Hayley, Joshua, Kelsey, Francia and Diego.

Our sympathies to the Thompson family on the loss of Shawn on Nov. 28, at the age of 48. He was the father of Rylan. He was the son of Gary (Ingrid) and Catherine (Gerald). He was the brother of Tim (Cindy), Chase and Erich.

Our deepest condolences to the Manzoli family on the loss of Alfred on Dec. 2, at the age of 81. He was the husband of Diane and was the father of Paul (Maria) and Sarah (Antonio).

Our deepest sympathies to the Martineau family on the loss of Shelley on Dec. 2, at the age of 53. Shelley was the mother of Vanessa and Johnathon. She was the sister of Cheryl.

We will be celebrating the third Sunday of Advent on Sunday, Dec. 17. It is called Gaudete Sunday meaning rejoice, a pink candle on an Advent wreath represents this Sunday.

Congratulations to Cheryl Campbell upon her 50 years as the United Church as their Musical Director.

Waltham - Helen Perry

We were saddened to hear of the passing of Lise (nee St. Jean) Lafrance of Davidson. She was the beloved wife of Ronald Lafrance. At one time, Lise had taught at Sieur De Coulonge High School. She was a dedicated teacher and was loved by her students. Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with her husband Ronald, family and friends at this difficult time.

Warm birthday wishes are extended to Stephanie Pilon-Ryan, who is celebrating her birthday on Dec. 16. Enjoy your special day Steph.

Happy birthday is wished to our granddaughter Mikaela, who is celebrating her birthday on Dec. 19. Enjoy your special day Mikaela, lots of love from Nana, Poppa, Auntie Rhonda, Uncle Mark, Jacob and Bella.