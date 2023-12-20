Social Notes – Dec. 20, 2023

Quyon: Jillian Young

The countdown to Christmas is on, now just a few short days away. It’s hard to believe how quickly time flies this time of year. I hope everyone has fun with the last minute hustle and bustle, making sure all the gifts are wrapped and cookies are baked. It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

This past Saturday, the Quyon Legion hosted “Man Day”, and invited all of the men to gather for a fun day of drinks and laughter. Women were invited to join in as well. All were encouraged to bring a non-perishable item to help fill the needs of Angels in the community this Christmas season. The band Arc of Fire hit the stage that evening, providing awesome music for the night. There was a great crowd out, and everyone had a fantastic time. They also drew the winner of their Holiday Cheer raffle, and Evan Prest was the big winner of a cooler filled with liquor, beer and wine. Congratulations Evan.

On Sunday morning, the Quyon Pastoral Charge hosted the annual Sunday School Christmas Pageant. The children did a wonderful job performing the Christmas story for the church congregation, under the guidance of their director Lindsay Hamilton. This year, the play featured Danica Provost, Molly Dowe, Emma Hobbs, Hayden Hobbs, Sam Woermke, Neve Young, Elaine Woermke, Raelynn Hobbs, Abby Cote, Emilia Pope, and Finnley Hobbs. We were also treated to a piano solo by Sam, as well as the gospel of Mary’s Song performed by Bill Hamilton and Rolly Bernier. It sure felt like the true meaning of Christmas to me, and filled my heart with joy. Well done to all involved.

Birthday wishes are going out to Adalyne Young, as she celebrates on Christmas Day. Over the next few weeks, birthday wishes are extended to Leah Cote on the 28th, to Glenda Nitschke on the 29th, to my sister Kara Young on New Year’s Eve, and to Eric Provost and Priscilla Kluke-Brownlee on Jan. 2. Best wishes to everyone celebrating over this holiday season.

As this will be my last correspondence for the year, I’d like to thank all of the readers who look forward to and enjoy the social notes in THE EQUITY each week. Special thanks to all who have shared news and announcements with me throughout the year. Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas, and all the best in the New Year. See you in 2024.

Waltham: Helen Perry

Birthday wishes are extended to our nephew David Perry, of Ottawa and to Ita Perry, who are celebrating their birthdays on Dec. 24. Enjoy your special day and we hope that Santa is good to you.

Here we are once again. Christmas is upon us and a year has come and gone. From our house to your house, I would like to wish everyone Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. May the coming year be filled with blessings of health, happiness, prosperity, love, peace and joy. May everyone stay safe during this holiday season.

Shawville: Lyse Lacourse

The Shawville Figure Skating Club had their annual Christmas Show on Dec. 16. Congratulations to all of the skaters and coaches, they had a great show.

Our condolences to the Booth family on the loss of Brian on Dec. 11, at the age of 77.

General Ken Grant from CFRA passed away on Dec. 13, at the age of 88.

Our sympathies to the Brown and Sparling families on the loss of Dorothy on Dec. 15, at the age of 90.

Happy 60th birthday to my sister Suzanne who celebrated on Dec.14.

On the fourth week of Advent, we light the final purple candle to mark the final week of prayer and penance as we wait for the birth of our Savior. This final candle, the Angel’s Candle, symbolizes peace. It reminds us of the message of the angels: “Peace on Earth, Good Will Toward Men.”

Merry Christmas to all our readers.