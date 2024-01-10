Social Notes – January 10, 2024

Quyon - Jillian Young

Happy New Year to all. I hope everyone enjoyed a wonderful Christmas season with family and friends, as that truly is what it’s all about. I had a fantastic holiday, with the perfect mix of time spent with family and enjoying Christmas fun, as well as down time to relax and rest. It all flies by so fast, so I made sure to really savour and soak it up.

Gavan’s Hotel was the place to be on New Year’s Eve, as a great crowd was there to ring in 2024. The Midnight Ramblers were on-stage to keep the party-goers up on the dance floor all night long, and it was a great way to enter the New Year.

Belated birthday wishes are going out to Sherri-Lynn Foran on Jan. 3, to Grace Cote on the 4th, to Kelsey Stanley on the 5th, to Kyle Stanley on the 6th, and to Evan Prest on the 7th. Special birthday wishes are going out to Keith Fraser, as he celebrates his 80th birthday on Jan. 13, with love from his whole family. We also have birthday wishes going out to Julia Bernier and Sharon Young on the 16th. Best wishes to everyone marking special occasions this week.

Winter finally seems to have arrived, as we got a little shot of snow over the weekend, with more in the forecast for this week. This hopefully spells good news for winter sports enthusiasts, as I know many are anxiously anticipating snowmobiling, skating, and skiing. I personally look forward to dusting off my snowshoes. Let it snow!

Waltham - Helen Perry

Greetings dear readers to a brand New Year 2024. I sure hope that everyone enjoyed the Christmas Season as much as our family did.

Waltham residents and our family were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Gerald (Gerry, Joe) Perry. He was the beloved husband of Edythe (nee Newberry). He spent most of his life in Waltham on his beloved mountain. Gerry taught at Bishop Catholic High School in Pembroke for 35 years. He loved spending time on Perry mountain, in his sugar bush in the spring, cutting wood and he had a passion for fishing and hunting. He was so kind and generous and would help anyone in a heartbeat. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with Edythe, his family and friends at this difficult time. May you RIP Gerry.

We were saddened to hear of the passing of George Sullivan of Chapeau. He was the beloved husband of the late Sharon. He was a kind and quiet man always ready to help those in need. Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with Fleurette Allard and family of Chapeau in the recent passing of her dearly loved husband Conrad.

Birthday wishes are extended to Richie Turcotte, who is celebrating his birthday on Jan. 12. Enjoy your special day.

Shawville - Lyse Lacourse

Happy New Year to all our readers.

Our deepest condolences to the Woods family on the loss of Donald on Dec. 11, 2023 in Pembroke. Donald is survived by his son Jamie. He was the grandfather of Diesel and Katarzyna.

Our sympathies to the LeClair family on the loss of Elizabeth at the age of 79.