Social Notes – January 17, 2024

Quyon - Jillian Young

Big birthday wishes are going out to my brother-in-law, Christopher Provost, as he turns 50 today, Jan. 17. Enjoy this milestone occasion and wishing you all the best for the year ahead, Chris, with love from all of your family and friends.

Happy birthday also to the rest of the Jan. 17 birthday club: Vikki Stanley, Joanne McMurray, Meagan McCann, and Tracey McColgan. Happy 2nd birthday to Rhett Duquette on the 18th, and to Ryan Nugent on the same day. We also have birthday wishes going out to Katrine-Anne Villeneuve on the 19th, to Kristen Stanley on the 21st, and to Dave Keogh on the 22nd.

Last Thursday, I had the opportunity to watch the grading night at karate lessons at the Community Centre. I took karate lessons myself many years ago with Sensei Denis Renaud, so it was fun to be there to see such a large group in attendance enjoying this martial arts discipline, and seeing so many of them going up in their belts. Special shout-out to my buddy Hayden Hobbs, as he moved up to his blue belt, and to all others who completed their gradings. It was wonderful to watch.

The past few weekends have been big for hockey fans in the area, as the Pontiac Provincial Tournament was on.

The first weekend featured the U11 and U13 age groups, and this past weekend was the U15 and U18 age groups. Congratulations to the Pontiac Lions Midget A team that ended up finalists in the U18 group, and to all of the Lions teams who have represented at every level.

Special shout-out to all of the organizers and volunteers who make this tournament happen each year. Your hard work is very much appreciated.

Waltham - Helen Perry

We received a significant amount of snow this past weekend. The snowmobilers and skiers must be really happy to finally have snow. Snow and cold weather in January is quite normal for the Pontiac region. And as a result, you can see residents with shovels, snow blowers and plows clearing walkways and driveways. Also, our long history of Canadian winters has caused us as residents to prepare for the season in a number of ways.

At the provincial and municipal levels, we enjoy excellent snow removal services and sanding. The workers who operate and maintain the snow plows and equipment are to be congratulated for this very important service, that allows us to continue to safely travel throughout the winter season.

Warm and belated birthday wishes are extended to Rex Rehel, who celebrated a birthday today on Jan. 14.

We hope you enjoy your special day, Rex. The best of health and happiness is wished to you in the coming year

Warm birthday wishes are extended to Jean Pelletier, who is celebrating a birthday on Jan. 21. All the best of health and happiness is wished to you Jean in the coming year.

Shawville - Lyse Lacourse

On Jan. 5 the city of Pembroke closed the Kinsmen Pool for good. There is an online petition on Facebook to help save the pool. Many from our community swim there.

This past weekend we had quite the snowstorm and received 15-25 cms of snow. Now the temperatures will be dropping.

Our thoughts and prayers for the Theriault family on the loss of Theresa on Jan. 7. She was the sister of Ron (Paula) and Albert (Sandy). Theresa was predeceased by her parents Larry and Doreen. She was also predeceased by her siblings Gerry and Suzanne (Steve).

Congratulations to the organizers, volunteers and participants of the Pontiac Provincial’s U18 and U15 tournament. Bravo!

Happy belated birthday to William Rowat who celebrated his 68th birthday on Jan. 14. Happy belated birthday to Linda Larocque Williams who also celebrated her birthday the same day.

Save the Date for the next Shawville Fair Bingo to be held in the Lifestyles Building on Feb. 7.