Social Notes – January 31, 2024

Quyon - Jillian Young

Hard work continues to pay off for Kenzie Smith, as she brought home another bronze medal in figure skating this past weekend. Kenzie performed Star 4 in Skate Ontario Glen Cairn Love to Skate Competition. Her family is very proud of her. Way to go Kenzie.

The family and friends of Mary Hamilton gathered at the family sugar camp on Saturday afternoon to help Mary celebrate her 75th birthday. There was lots of fun in the snow for all, great food, and card games. Everyone had a great time, and it was a great celebrating in honour of Mary.

On Sunday afternoon, the family and friends of Grace Cote and Hunter Milford gathered at the Quyon Community Centre to shower the couple with gifts and good wishes, as they are expecting their first baby. Guests enjoyed a delicious light lunch, and played fun shower games, while the new parents-to-be opened many gifts for their baby boy, due in March. We are wishing Gracie and Hunter all the best as they anxiously await to meet their little guy.

Deepest sympathy is going out to Clifford and Veronique Gibson, as their son Eric Gibson passed away on Sunday following a recent illness. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of Eric’s loved ones at this sad time.

Happy Sweet 16 to Mackenzie McKenny, celebrating on Feb. 1, with love from her family. I’d like to wish a happy birthday to my aunt, Mona MacKechnie, as she also celebrates Feb. 1. We also have birthday wishes going out to Chase Ostrom and Casey McCann on the 5th, and to Madyson Belland on the 6th. Best wishes to everyone marking special occasions this week.

Shawville - Lyse Lacourse

Our sympathies to the Findlay family on the loss of Hollis on Jan. 22. He was the husband of Elaine and the brother of Lorraine (late Lorne), Doug (Joyce), Dennis (Nora), Mary (Dave) and Margaret (John). He was the brother-in-law of Sidney and Judy Stephens.

Our deepest condolences to the Hart family on the loss of Joan on Jan. 26, at the age of 81. She was the partner of Ken and the mother of Sandy (Dave) and Trish (Ken). She was the sister of Paul (Anita), Aggie and Linda (Ernie).

Congratulations to the Pontiac Community Players for a successful run of their play this past week. Bravo.

The Shawville United Church will be hosting their annual Valentine’s Day Tea on Sat. Feb. 3 at 1:00 p.m. in the church hall.

Save the date for the Pontiac Agricultural Society’s Bingo on Wed. Feb. 7.

Waltham - Helen Perry

On Friday evening our family celebrated Larry’s birthday at Rhonda and Mark’s. We enjoyed a tasty chili dinner and a beautiful birthday cake. We ended up having a kitchen party in their kitchen. We sang, danced and had so much fun. It will be a night to remember for a long time.

Our sweet neighbor Katie Rochon is celebrating her 15th birthday on Feb. 3. Enjoy your special day Katie.

Birthday wishes are extended to Paul Romain, who is also celebrating his birthday Feb. 3. Have a great birthday Paul.

Anniversary wishes are extended to Mary-Kate (Allard) and Allan Duff, who are celebrating their 52nd. wedding anniversary on Feb. 4. May you share many more years of God’s richest blessings.

The last couple of days have been very mild. Hopefully, it will get colder so everyone is able to get out and resume those outdoor winter activities.