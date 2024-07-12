Social Notes – July 10, 2024

Quyon - Jillian Young

There was a great show in town on Saturday, with the Quyon Tractor and Truck Pull on at the fairgrounds. Despite rain moving in mid-afternoon, the track crew persevered and the pulls were able to be completed. Kudos to the QTTP Committee for all of their hard work to keep things going, even in less than ideal weather conditions. At the end of the day, Chris Davis took home the Don Campbell Memorial Trophy, presented to him by Don’s grandson, Brodee Campbell. Paul Davis was the winner of the Wendy Desabrais Memorial Award, which was presented to him by Wendy’s brother, Jim Desabrais. Congratulations to all who came out to pull, as it was a terrific show. There was fun for all ages throughout the day, with bouncy houses for the kids to enjoy, and also delicious food vendors on site. The winner of the draw for the cooler was Francine Bougie, and the 50/50 winner was Tania Dubeau, as the took home over $2,000. Unfortunately, conditions were too soggy for Eastbound of Bytown to take the stage in the evening, but overall, it was another successful event. Well done to all of the volunteers and the committee.

Deepest condolences to the Daley family, as Mel Daley passed away on July 1 in his 81st year. Mel’s musical talents were a gift, and he was well known throughout the Ottawa Valley for his music. Thoughts and prayers are with his wife Isla and all of his loved ones as they grieve.

We have birthday wishes going out to Paddy Dolan on July 11, to Mack Baker on the 15th, and to Cowan Ramsay on the 16th. Best wishes to everyone celebrating special occasions this week.

Waltham - Helen Perry

We were saddened to hear of the passing of Nancy (nee Cartier) Dagenais, of Gatineau. She was the beloved wife of David Dagenais. Nancy was originally from Otter Lake. Our heartfelt, sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with David, family and friends at this difficult time.

On Monday, my brother Brain Heagle, of Cornwall, ON came for a visit. It was nice spending time with him and getting caught up on the family news.

Anniversary wishes and love are wished to my sister Joyce and husband Jim Quenneville, also from Cornwall, who are celebrating their 57th wedding anniversary on July 15. May you enjoy many more years of God’s richest blessings of health, happiness, love, peace and joy.

Carolyn and Gerard Pharand are also celebrating their 57th wedding anniversary on July 15. May you also share many more years of God’s richest blessings.

Have a good week everyone.

Shawville - Lyse Lacourse

Congratulations to the Pontiac Ag Society for hosting an awesome mega bingo event on July 3. Everyone had a great time.

Our deepest condolences to the Cameron and McCallum families on the loss of Linda on June 28, at the age of 75. She was the wife of the late Joe and the mother of Carmen, Jamie, Angie (Murray), Chris and Steph.

Our sincere condolences to the Cartier and Dagenais families on the loss of Nancy on July 4, at the age of 72. She was the wife of David and the mother of Nathalie (Shawn), Anne (Nicky) and Sherry-Lynn (Mike).

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Jolicoeur family on the loss of Pierre on July 4. He was the husband of Marie-Anne and the father of Angela (Colwell), Benjamin, Colleen (Burdett), Fabian, Grace and Charmaine. He was the stepfather of Andre (Sheila), Natalie (Albert), Charlie (Jenna), Chantale (John), Rachelle (Jamie) and Richard.

At the Shawville-Clarendon Library there is an Art Hive full of different kinds of crafts for all ages. Check it out and enjoy.

Shawville Mill Dam Park now has story boards posted throughout the park. What a neat idea.

Happy belated anniversary to Luke and Mel Murphy who celebrated in Monday, July 8.