Social Notes – July 12, 2023

Quyon - Jill Young

What an awesome day it was on Saturday at the Quyon Tractor and Truck Pull. The weather was perfect and the people came out in droves to watch the best tractor and truck pullers in the area compete. There were bouncy castles for the kids, food vendors on site and of course all of the excitement on the track all afternoon and into the evening. The event kicked off with a sentimental moment, as they honoured a former member of the original Tractor Pull Committee who recently passed away, Lee Hamilton. They also honoured Wendy Desabrais, as she was also a former committee member and she always sang the national anthem to start off the event in the past. It was a bittersweet moment when they played a recording of Wendy singing O Canada to kick off this year’s pull. Spectators were treated to a fantastic show with many great pulls throughout the day. When all was said and done, Dwayne Newans took home the Wendy Desabrais Memorial Plaque and Chris Davis was the winner of the Donnie Campbell Memorial Trophy. The committee had been selling tickets for a Polaris Northstar 105 qt. cooler filled with liquor, beer and wine valued at $1,000, the big winner of that draw was Chelsea Lapierre. Curtis Daley took home the 50/50 winnings, which was $1,995. The day finished with a fun party as Eastbound of Bytown took the stage and had everyone up dancing and having a great time. A huge shout-out to Chris and Paul Davis and their team of volunteers for putting on such a well-organized event. It was so much fun.

Last Wednesday, the Victoria’s Quilts group hosted a quilt show at Shawville United Church as part of Shawville’s 150th celebrations. I attended with my sister and niece and we were in awe of all of the beautiful quilts on display along with the history behind them. Well done ladies.

Deepest sympathy is extended to the family of Janet Taber, as she passed away on July 3, just a few days after her 92nd birthday. I have fond memories of Janet, especially from church, as she was the organist at Wesley United for many years. She always had such a friendly smile and great sense of humour. Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this sad time.

Birthday wishes are going out to Mack Baker as he celebrates on July 15. Happy birthday also to Cowan Ramsay on the 16th and to Cindy Lapierre on the 18th. Best wishes to everyone celebrating this week.

I’d like to give a special acknowledgment to Jacques Prud’homme, as I had a chat with him one day last week at the post office. He informed me that he was the one who recently re-painted the big white hall at the fairgrounds (affectionately known in town as “The Elvis Building”, even though Elvis is no longer there). The building looks so much better now that it is freshly painted. Thank you Jacques.

Shawville - Lyse Lacourse

Our sympathies to the Mayhew family on the loss of Floyd on Sunday, July 2, at the age of 63. He was the husband of Lola and was the father of Jesse, Tina (Jamie) and Troy (Kassy). He was the brother of Reuben (Claudette).

Congratulations to the Victoria Quilts Group on their display of gorgeous quilts last Wednesday, at the Shawville United Church. Visitors to the exhibit were treated to some wonderful strawberry shortcake. Bravo.

Our thoughts and prayers for the Armitage family on the loss of Donna on Thursday, July 6, at the age of 64. She was the daughter of the late Harland and the late Verna. Donna was the sister of David, Robert and Diane.

Our deepest condolences to the Mee family on the loss of Brent on Friday, July 7. He was the son of the late Leonard and Edna. He was the brother of Eleanor (late James).

On Friday, July 14 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at St-Paul’s Anglican Church Hall there is Hooley in the Hall. It’s an evening of music. All are welcome.

There is a Producers and Makers Market on Saturday, July 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in front of the Ladies Building in the Shawville Fairgrounds.

Waltham - Helen Perry

On Thursday evening, we received heavy rain and strong winds. Davidson experienced stronger winds and trees were down. A few buildings received some damage and they also lost power.

We are experiencing a warm July. Last week we had a heat wave, but the temperatures have moderated. It is great weather for those who are on holidays.

Belated birthday wishes are extended to our nephew Jesse Pilon, of Casselman, Ont., who celebrated a birthday on July 9.

Anniversary wishes and love are sent to my sister Joyce and husband Jim Quenneville of Cornwall, Ont., who are celebrating their 56th wedding anniversary on July 15. May you enjoy many more years of God’s richest blessings of health, happiness, love, peace and joy.

Carolyn and Gerard Pharand are also celebrating their 56th wedding anniversary on July 15. May you also share many more years of God’s richest blessings.