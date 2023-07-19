Social Notes – July 19, 2023

Shawville - Lyse Lacourse

Congratulations to the Shawville Recreation Association Family Fun Day for the awesome event. There was something for everyone. A ball tournament, activities for the children, entertainment and a barbecue. A great time was had by all.

The 2023 Shawville Lions Country Jamboree will be held from July 20-22, at the Armstrong Farm. They have sixteen acts booked. This will be a fun filled weekend.

The Parents Voice Park Party will be held on Saturday, July 22.

There will be a Harvest Supper on Main Street on Saturday, July 22.

Blueberries are now in season. It’s hard to believe that we are already in mid-July.

Happy birthday to our brother-in-law Pierre Contant who will be celebrating his 63rd on Saturday, July 22.

The Pontiac Farmers Market is held every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at R&R Farms at C776 Highway 148.

Quyon - Jill Young

Congratulations to Kendra (Kearns) and Travis Johnston on the arrival of their baby girl. She was born on July 8 and they named her Aliya. She is a little sister for Stevie and a new grand-baby for Mark and Darlene Kearns. Best wishes to the whole family.

Birthday wishes are going out to Kerry-Lynn O’Connell and Ricky Belland, both celebrating on July 19. Happy birthday to Bryce Hudson on the 22nd, to Brenda Clarke on the 24th and to Shelley Welburn on the 25th. Blessings to everyone celebrating this week.

The Quyon Pastoral Charge is holding a Summer “FUN”-raiser through its Facebook page. The very generous donation of two wooden Adirondack chairs hand-made by Gordie Mohr inspired this fundraiser and, thanks to other wonderful donations from the community and church members, we have put together a really fun summer package for one lucky winner. Check out the “Quyon/Wesley United Church” Facebook page for more details.

Waltham - Helen Perry

On Thursday afternoon a tornado touched down on a section of Barrhaven, Ont. Several homes were badly damaged and one injury was reported. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those who suffered damage and are now on the road to clean up and restoration

Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with Nancy Wall of Chapeau, in the recent passing of her dearly loved husband Brian Bechamp.

We were saddened to hear of the passing of Thomas Keith Martin of Pembroke. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth Martin (nee Warner). Keith and Liz were special friends to Mark’s late parents and family. He was very kind man and will be missed by many.

On Saturday evening, a 50th birthday party was held in honour of Joan Branco. Family and friends gathered at Joan and Victor’s cottage to wish Joan love and best wishes on this milestone birthday. A tasty lunch and birthday cake were served. The music and entertainment were supplied by the Ghost Town Cryers.