Social Notes – July 24, 2024

Quyon - Jillian Young

Our family had a wonderful summer weekend to remember. My sister and brother-in-law rented a cottage on the Ottawa River in Renfrew, and our whole family gathered there for a few days of sun, fun in the water, bonfires, game nights, and great food and drinks. It was the perfect spot for both young and old to enjoy, and we had a fantastic time. Special thanks to Kara and Chris for inviting us to join them there for a few days.

Congratulations to Joshua Greenshields and Destiny Murphy, as they were recently engaged. The happy couple celebrated with an engagement party at the home of Josh’s parents, Susan and Richard Greenshields, this past weekend. Wishing them all the best as they begin preparing for their big day in July 2025.

Condolences are going out to the Bennett family on the passing of Dennis Bennett on July 12 at the age of 69. Thoughts are with his loved ones at this sad time.

Belated birthday wishes are going out to Hazel Renaud, as she turned 2 on July 22. We also have birthday wishes going out to Brenda Clarke on July 24, to Decklin Albert and his grandpa Wayne Ramsay, as they share a birthday on the 26th, and to Grace Hamilton, also celebrating on the 26th. Happy birthday to Ryder Cote, Josee Simard-Prest, and Curtis Young, all on the 27th, and to my birthday buddies Jim Young and Stephen Rusenstrom, as we all celebrate on the 28th. Birthday wishes are also going out to Mary-Sheila Keon on the 30th.

Best wishes to all who are marking special occasions this week.

Shawville - Lyse Lacourse

Our sympathies to the Bennett family on the loss of Dennis on Friday, July 12, at the age of 69. Dennis was the father of Tyler and the brother of John, Betty, Mary Theresa, Joseph, late Ronald and late Grace.

Our thoughts and prayers for the MacRae family on the loss of John on Saturday, July 13, at the age of 82.

Our deepest condolences to the Ward family on the loss of James on Tuesday, July 16, at the age of 88. He was the husband of Elizabeth.

Congratulations to Mathieu and Amy Gagnon (nee Evans) who were married on Saturday, July 20, in Maberly, Ontario.

Congratulations to the Parents’ Voice for hosting a Touch-a-Truck on Saturday, July 13. All the activities were amazing. Thank you to all of the volunteers that made this truly memorable for children of all ages.

The Shawville Lions hosted the Shawville Lions Country Jamboree from Thursday until Saturday and it was a thorough success. Thank you once again to the Shawville Lions for your service.

U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race on Sunday. Biden has endorsed current Vice-President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.

Waltham - Helen Perry

We were saddened to hear of the passing of James Neil Ward of Fort Coulonge. He was the beloved husband Betty (nee Sullivan). Jimmy had a deep faith and his family was the love of his life. Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with Betty, family and friends at this difficult time.

Connie Andrews, Paulette Pelletier and Travis Burnie recently visited Lynette Burnie and cousins in Cornwall, ON.

Birthday wishes and love is wished to my dear sister Joyce Qenneville, of Cornwall, ON, who is celebrating her 80th birthday on July 29. May you be blessed with many more years of health and happiness.

Anniversary wishes are extended to Lindsay and Shawn Henderson, who are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary on July 26.

Happy 57th wedding anniversary and love is wished to our dear friends Lyne and Ray Bechamp, who are celebrating their anniversary on July 29.

Anniversary wishes are extended to Chantelle and Corey Spence, Christie and Ian Lavigne and Tina and Jason Pilon, who will be celebrating their 24th, wedding anniversaries on July 29.

May everyone celebrating this week be blessed with many more years of God’s richest blessing of health, happiness, love, peace and joy.