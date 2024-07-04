Social Notes – July 3, 2024

Quyon - Jillian Young

What a wonderful Canada Day weekend that was. Despite rainy weather on Saturday, the Pontiac Country Festival continued on, grateful for their big tent and the Community Centre to provide shelter for the crowd. Everyone enjoyed terrific country music throughout the weekend, with our hometown favourite Gail Gavan drawing a big audience on Saturday night. The horse pull had to be postponed due to the weather, but thankfully the skies cleared on Sunday so that it could take place. The Festival was definitely a big hit, and it was nice to see so many enjoying it this year. Well done to the Municipality of Pontiac for all their hard work in organizing.

On Sunday evening, the Quyon Community Association held the annual Canada Day Parade, with a great turn-out of local businesses, organizations, and individuals taking part, all decked out in red and white. It was fantastic to see the Ottawa Caledonia Pipes and Drums Band back for the parade this year, and a highlight was definitely the stilt-walkers who amazed the crowd as they came down the street. The parade concluded with the giant Maple Leaf flag being carried down the street, with representatives from local business and organizations sharing in the honour of bearing the flag. The flag was raised down at the flag pole by the Ferry dock, with the Kennedy Sisters leading the crowd in singing O Canada.

Following the parade, admission into the Pontiac Country Festival and the park was free, so all could enjoy the bouncy houses and fun for the kids, as well as the music that continued on into the evening. The park was packed with everyone enjoying the entertainment. At dusk, the incredible fireworks show took place on the Ottawa River, drawing big cheers and applause from the many who gathered to watch. Celebrating Canada Day in Quyon never disappoints, and a big thank you goes out to the QCA for all they do to organize it. Hats off to them for another wonderful Canada Day celebration.

Birthday wishes are going out to Daniel Dowe on July 3, to Ian Hudson on the 5th, and to Alvin Johnston and Anita Draper, both celebrating on July 6. Happy birthday to Cooper Baker on the 7th, and to Nova-Mae McCann and Paul Lang on the 8th. We also have birthday wishes going out to Everett Hamilton and Axl Orr on the 9th. Happy days to everyone celebrating special occasions this week.

Our village has another big weekend ahead, as the Quyon Tractor and Truck Pull will be held this coming Saturday, July 6, at the fairgrounds. The event is beloved in this community and everyone is looking forward to it, with the action getting underway at 1 p.m. Come on out to see the pull, and there will also be food vendors, bouncy houses, and music by Eastbound of Bytown in the evening. See you all there.

Shawville - Lyse Lacourse

Happy retirement wishes are extended to Mr. Dubois from PHS.

Congratulations to Father Tim Moyle who began his retirement on Canada Day.

Our deepest condolences to the Lotus Clinic family on the loss of Lisette. She will be missed by all.

Happy belated birthday to Nancy Barber-Kearnan who celebrated her special day on June 30.

Happy belated birthday to Judy Emmerson-Dagg who celebrated her special day on July 1.

Happy anniversary to Dale and Brian Graham who celebrated their special day on, July 1.

Congratulations to Quyon for their amazing weekend. Father Christian Kalkule had the honour of being in the parade holding the Canadian flag.

On Sunday, June 30, the Soap Box Derby was an absolute blast for all. Thank you to the Shawville-Clarendon firefighters for organizing this event and congratulations to all the winners and participants.

There was certainly lots to do on Canada Day starting with an amazing breakfast organized by the Shawville Lions Club. It was a tremendous success and the food was awesome. Thank you to the Lions and all the volunteers who made it happen.

The Canada Day Flea Market’s online auction was another success, as well as the flea market held at the fairgrounds. Thanks to Chris and Melanie Beimers and their awesome team of volunteers.

The Canada Day Parade was an overall success of which I had the pleasure of being one of the judges. To make it even better it was a sunny day. The day ended with a spectacular fireworks show at dusk.

Happy 4th of July to our families and friends celebrating south of the border.

The Bristol Fire Department Appreciation Day has been postponed until Saturday, July 13, due to the weather.

Waltham - Helen Perry

This past week, the water rose about two feet on the Ottawa River. It was unexpected and quite a few cottagers, and residents lost part of their docks, kayaks and sea-doos, which were seen floating down the river. Some residents had no more beach and had to take out their docks. They say that it was due to the heavy rain that they received north of us last weekend.

The Upper Pontiac municipalities experienced extended power outages this past week. Many residents were experiencing frustration and worry during these outages. Most hydro customers were literally kept in the dark, unable to access accurate information as to the nature of the problem or an accurate prediction as to when service would be restored.

Waltham residents take caution, as there has been quite a few sightings of bears lurking around the town. Please make sure that your children and pets stay safe.

On Saturday afternoon, family and friends gathered at the Waltham Town Hall to celebrate Jane Leroy’s 60th birthday. Everyone expressed love and best wishes to Jane, as she celebrated this special milestone. A delicious meal was served and a live band provided the entertainment. Everyone enjoyed themselves. Jane expressed her appreciation for the cards, gifts and to all those who organized her birthday celebration.

Birthday wishes and love are extended to Lorna Perry-Turner and to Tanya Fox who are celebrating their birthdays on July 4. Enjoy your special day girls.

Birthday wishes and love are expressed to our dear Isabella (Bella) Rose, who is celebrating her birthday on July 6. We wish you love and happiness on your special day and throughout the coming year.

Nancy Bechamp, of Westmeath, ON is celebrating her birthday on July 8. Enjoy your special day Nancy.

Our nephew Jesse Pilon, of Casselman, ON is celebrating his birthday on July 9. Enjoy your special day Jesse.