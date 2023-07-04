Social Notes – July 5, 2023

Waltham - Helen Perry

Canada Day in Waltham was very quiet. With raging forest fires in northern Quebec, and heavy smoke blanketing the entire region, most residents were quite content to display Canadian flags and enjoy the company of friends and family. The weather was a mixture of sudden torrential downpours with bursts of sunshine. In spite of the weather and poor air quality, everyone was proud to celebrate our national pride. We enjoyed a tasty barbecue with our friends Lyne and Ray Bechamp.

Mark’s siter Jennifer and husband Roger Farina of Raleigh, North Carolina are spending a few weeks at their cottage here in Waltham.

Happy birthday and lots of love is wished to our granddaughter, Isabella, who is celebrating a birthday July 6. Enjoy your special day Bella and the coming year.

Shawville - Lyse Lacourse

Our deepest condolences to the Atkinson family on the loss of Ruth Ann on Thursday, June 22, at the age of 70. Ruth was the mother of Michael (Angela) and Jonathan (Krystal) and the sister of the late John (Lina) and Les (Monique).

Our sympathies to the Hall family on the loss of Gabriel on Sunday, June 25. Gabriel was the companion of Susan, the father of Brandon and the brother of Pete and Lucille.

Our thoughts and prayers for the Angus and Coles families on the loss of Velma on June 26. She was the wife of the late Harry and the mother of George (Jean), the late Joan (Wayne), Judy (Steve) and the late Cindy (Mike).

Our condolences to the Racine family on the loss of Ronald on Tuesday, June 27. He was the son of Wendy and Lionel and the brother of Ryan (Amy).

Our sympathies to the Laporte family on the loss of Marlene on Wednesday, June 28 at the age of 72. She was the wife of Gilles and the mother of Timmy (Elizabeth) and Terry (Kelly).

There was an awesome turnout on Friday, June 30, for the Soap Box Derby. Thank you to the Shawville-Clarendon Fire Department.

The Main Street Dance on Friday night with Junction Boys was phenomenal. Christine Draper was invited to sing the last song of the evening with the band. It was Raise a Little Hell and was well received. Bravo Christine.

The Shawville Lions Community Breakfast was held on in the Agricultural Hall. They served over 400 people. Congratulations to the Shawville Lions and their volunteers.

The Canada Day Flea Market was a success as usual. Kudos to all who organized and donated to this community event.

The Shawville Lions Parade did not disappoint. Even though it rained there were over 50 entrants from bagpipers to horseback riders and floats. What a great time it was.

The Shawville Community Photograph wasn’t well attended due to the downpour.

The fireworks, though postponed on Saturday, made the weekend complete on Sunday night. What a display. The Shawville-Clarendon Fire Department put on the best fireworks ever.

Save the Date - Saturday, July 15 for the Community Day at the Ballpark. Details to follow.

Quyon - Jill Young

What a weekend of celebration that was. Quyon was booming on Friday night indeed as the Quyon Community Association hosted a fantastic evening in honour of Canada Day. The party kicked off with one of the best parades Quyon has ever seen, with so many local businesses, organizations and individuals partaking. The addition of the Ottawa Caledonian Pipes and Drums Band really made it extra special. A big shout-out to all who took the time to decorate vehicles and floats to take part in the parade, it was absolutely fabulous. The parade culminated with local dignitaries and QCA members carrying the giant flag through town, down to the flag pole near the Quyon Ferry dock, where Rolly Bernier led the crowd in singing O Canada as the flag was raised. It is a moment that always makes me feel so proud of this community and our beautiful country.

Following the parade, the park at the Community Centre was buzzing as there were many fun activities for children to enjoy, including Junkyard Symphony, a bubble station, face painting, a dunk bucket and so much more. Everyone enjoyed all of the activities while they waited with great anticipation for the fireworks. The fireworks show did not disappoint, as a massive crowd gathered to watch them being set off at dusk over the Ottawa River. What a spectacular show. A giant thank you to the Quyon Community Association for all of their hard work over the past year in fundraising and bringing back the epic Canada Day celebrations Quyon has always been known for. It was truly a special day.

Also on Friday evening, the Quyon Legion offered a free hot dog barbeque for all. It was a great place to head to, as they feature a prime spot to watch both the parade and fireworks. Kudos to them for putting on such a fun party in honour of this big night in our town.

Meanwhile, the Pontiac Country Festival was being held over at the fairgrounds, where attendees enjoyed great music and horse shows throughout the weekend. Local music fans were especially happy to see Quyon’s own Jacques Prud’Homme on stage on Saturday, and our favourite Quyon girl Gail Gavan on Sunday night. The Festival also featured breakfast served on Saturday morning by the Quyon Lionettes and Blés D’Or, and on Sunday by the Quyon Lions Club. It was great to have this Festival in town over the weekend, and hopefully it will grow in the years to come.

I’d also like to give a shout-out to Canada Day organizers in Shawville, as we continued our family tradition of gathering at my brother’s place on Saturday to watch the parade with family and friends. Unfortunately the weather didn’t co-operate for fireworks that night, but we did return the following evening and enjoyed a terrific show. It just kept the celebrating going all weekend long. I was also proud of my niece Neve and her friends Grace and Nora, as they were set up at the Canada Day Flea Market selling their hand-made cards that they have been working so hard on recently. I hear they had a very successful day. Well done girls.

The fun is only going to continue, as this coming Saturday, July 8, the Quyon Tractor & Truck Pull will be returning after being paused due to Covid the past few years. The event gets underway at 2 p.m., and will also feature bouncy houses, food vendors, and more. It is always a terrific day for our community, and I’m very much looking forward to it. See you all at the Pull.

Our family is thinking of my aunt, Nora Schock, and her family, as she lost her brother, Glenn Elliott, last week. Sending lots of love to Aunt Nora, Uncle Elson, and all of Glenn’s family members and friends.

Birthday wishes are going out to Ian Hudson today, to Alvin Johnston and Anita Draper, both on the 6th and to Cooper Baker on the 7th. Happy first birthday to Nova-Mae McCann, as she celebrates on July 8, and she shares her special day with her uncle Paul Lang. We also have birthday wishes going out to Everett Hamilton and Axl Orr on the 9th and to Paddy Dolan on the 11th. Best wishes to everyone celebrating this week.

In closing, this proud auntie has to give a special shout-out to my nephew, Caden Provost, as he was among the graduating class of 2023 from D’Arcy McGee High School last week. Not only that, Caden was the Sulatatorian for his class, and he was one of seven graduates who finished with an overall mark of over 90 per cent, meaning he graduated with high honours. He was also the recipient of the Western Quebec School Board Award for Citizenship and Leadership. Caden, we are all so very proud of you and your accomplishments. Keep on reaching for the stars, my boy.