Social Notes – June 19, 2024

Quyon - Jillian Young

Deepest sympathies are extended to the family of Roy Nugent, as he passed away on June 12, in his 89th year. As a local businessman and founder of RH Nugent Equipment Rentals and Nugent Farms, he was well known and respected in our area. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones at this sad time.

Congratulations to Alex Draper and Hailie Conley, as they were married in Belleville over the weekend, with many of their Pontiac family and friends in attendance to share in their special day. Wishing the happy couple all the best as they begin their journey as husband and wife.

The Quyon Pastoral Charge hosted their annual Sunday School Picnic at the home of Sharon and Wayne Hobbs on Sunday morning, and it was a beautiful day for an outdoor service, hot dog barbecue and potluck. Following the service, the children had a great time playing in the yard while the adults enjoyed visiting. It was a wonderful way to cap off another great year of Sunday School. Many thanks to the Hobbs family for hosting.

Birthday wishes are going out to Molly Dowe and Harrison Greer on June 19, and to Noah Draper on the 20th. I’m sending big birthday wishes to my niece, Neve Young, and to my cousin Ryla Platt, as they both celebrate on June 21. Happy birthday to Rory Armitage and Randy Labadie, both also on the 21st. Happy days to everyone celebrating this week.

There is a lot of excitement coming up in Quyon in the next few weeks, as the Municipality of Pontiac will be holding their second annual Pontiac Country Festival on the last weekend of June at the Quyon Fairgrounds. There will be music, horse shows, local vendors and artisans, and much more. On Sunday June 30, the Quyon Community Association will once again be throwing Canada Day Celebrations, with the amazing parade and fireworks that are among the biggest and best in the Pontiac. Then the following weekend, July 6, the Quyon Tractor & Truck Pull will be back for another great day of entertainment, with the pulls starting at 1 p.m., followed by music by Eastbound of Bytown at 8 p.m. We are all looking forward to the fun these events will bring to Quyon.

The school year is winding down for our local students this week, and there will be many celebrations and graduation parties happening. A big shout-out to all of the graduates, as they turn the page and begin a new chapter, with their futures shining brightly ahead. Best wishes to all of the students and staff of our schools for a fantastic summer.

Waltham - Helen Perry

I sure hope that all fathers enjoyed a wonderful Father’s Day and managed to take in some R&R.

Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts prayers are with the Vickers family of Chapeau in the recent passing of Noella Vickers (nee Kelly). She was the beloved wife of the late Michael Vickers.

Birthday wishes are wishes to little Jonah Rivet, grandson of Connie & Charlie Andrews. Jonah celebrated his third birthday on June 15. We hope that you had a fun filled day, full of surprises.

Little Lily Duff celebrated her birthday on June 16. We hope that you had a fun filled day full of surprises, Lily.

I sure hope that everyone is managing this heat wave that we are experiencing. Remember to stay hydrated and to stay cool.

I cannot believe another school year has come and gone. I sure hope the students, teachers, custodians and bus drivers enjoy a wonderful summer and take in a lot of R&R.

Shawville - Lyse Lacourse

Congratulations to the Shawville Lions Club and all its volunteers for the delicious Steak and Lobster Dinner that was held on Saturday.

Happy retirement to Michael Picard. We will all miss going to pick strawberries at your farm.

Our deepest condolences to the Brown family on the loss of Manly Thomas on June 12, at the age of 92. Manly was the husband of the late Dorothy and was the father of Bill (Shirley), Marilyn (Armand), Wayne (Sheila) and Jim (Lynne).

Our sympathies to the Nugent family on the loss of Roy on June 12, at the age of 89. He was the husband of Edith and the father of Michelle (Robert), James (Cathy), Lee (Marlene), Lorraine (Mitch), Gerald (Lisa) and Paul (Sandra).

On Monday, June 24, we will be celebrating Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day in our province. It is also called Fete nationale.

Congratulations to the Pontiac High School 2024 graduates who will be celebrating this Friday, June 21.