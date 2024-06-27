Social Notes – June 26, 2024

Quyon - Jillian Young

Congratulations to Courtney Tracey and David Hobbs, as they were married at Armohr Farms on Saturday, June 22. Best wishes are also going out to Michayla Teevens and Shawn Walters, who exchanged vows at Starborn Farms on the same day. We hope that both couples had an amazing day celebrating with their family and friends. Wishing the newlyweds nothing but love and happiness.

Deepest sympathy is extended to the family of Dr. Roland Armitage, as he passed away on June 19 at the age of 99. As a World War II Veteran, and then a local veterinarian, Roly was well known and greatly respected in our area, always holding a connection to the Pontiac. He will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Birthday wishes are going out to Everlea McCann on June 26, to Avery Richardson and Eddie McCann on the 27th, and to Emily McCann on the 28th. Happy Birthday also to Ray Johnston, celebrating on July 1st. Blessings to all celebrating special occasions this week.

By the time this column appears in The Equity, we will know who the winner of the Stanley Cup is, but as I write it, I can only feel pride for our Canadian team, the Edmonton Oilers, for battling back from being down 3-0 to the Florida Panthers and pushing them to a game 7 on Monday night. It’s also wonderful to see our local establishments, both the Quyon Legion and Gavan’s Hotel, offering places for people to watch Game 7, with drink and food specials to go along with the big event. I can only hope and pray that in next week’s column, I’ll be celebrating the Stanley Cup being brought back to Canada for the first time since 1993.

As Canada Day is quickly approaching, it was fantastic to see our little village get a face-lift, as the Quyon Community Association spent the day on Sunday putting up vibrant new banners around town for the occasion. A big thank you to the QCA for battling less-than-ideal weather while putting up the banners. They look amazing.

This weekend will be a big one in Quyon, with the Pontiac Country Festival going on at the fairgrounds all weekend long. The festival will feature music from Gail Gavan, Michaela Cahill, Phil Denault, and more, as well as horse shows, local vendors and artisans, etc. Then on Sunday, June 30, the Quyon Community Association will be hosting the always-awesome Canada Day parade starting at 7 p.m., followed by family fun at the park, and then of course, the legendary fireworks show at the Ottawa River at 10 p.m. It is always one of my favourite days of the year, and I can’t wait to celebrate our beautiful country, Quyon-style. Happy Canada Day to all.

Waltham - Helen Perry

This past Thursday was a very proud day for us. Our granddaughter Mikaela Perry was a grade 12 graduate at Ecole Secondaire Catholique d’Embrun. Mikaela received her Ontario bilingualism certificate. She is an Ontario scholar with an above average of 80 per cent and received a bursary for Health and Sciences. We are extremely proud of you Mikaela. Congratulations Mikaela, Waltham high school graduates, Summer Turcotte, Georjah Bastien, Tanner Pilon and to all graduates. Good luck in your future endeavors. Follow your dreams and reach for the stars.

We were saddened to hear of the passing of Jane Leigh Gimson (nee Rochon) of Pembroke. Jane was the dearly loved mother of Shanda Leigh and Krista. Jane was born and raised in Waltham. She had a happy disposition and was loved by all. Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with Shanda Leigh, Krista, family and friends at this most difficult time. May you RIP Jane.

Mark’s sister Jennifer Farina and her daughter Allie of Sanford, North Carolina arrived this past week. Jen is spending a few weeks at her cottage here in Waltham. It is so nice to have you here for a while Jen.

Birthday wishes are extended to our dear friend Ray Bechamp, who celebrated his birthday on June 25. We hope that you enjoyed your birthday Ray and all the best of health and happiness is wished to you throughout the coming year.

Stella McGuire also celebrated a birthday on June 25. We hope that you enjoyed your special day Stella.

Happy birthday and love is wished to Jennifer Farina, who is celebrating her birthday on July 2. Enjoy your special day Jen.

Happy Canada Day everyone.

Shawville - Lyse Lacourse

Our sympathies to the Lepine family on the loss of Clifford on June 13, at the age of 38. He was the son of Deborah and the late Cyril and was the father of Starlet and Octavia.

Our deepest condolences to the Armitage family on the loss of Dr. Roland on June 19, at the age of 99. He was the husband of the late Mary and the father of Maxwell, Ann (Robert), late Blake and Donald (Glenda).

As I am writing this column Canadians are hoping that the Edmonton Oilers bring home the Stanley Cup trophy this evening. It has been 82 years since a team has come back from almost being eliminated and now playing game 7.

Pontiac Country Festival will be held in Quyon from Fri. June 28 until Sun. June 30 at the Municipal Park.

Canada Day Activities will be held on Monday, July 1st, 2024 starting with the annual Canada Day Flea Market from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The Shawville Lions will be hosting the annual breakfast. The Canada Day Parade will start at 1:00 p.m. and culminating with the fireworks at dusk by the Shawville-Clarendon Fire Department.

Happy Canada Day everyone.