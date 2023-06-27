Social Notes – June 28, 2023

Quyon - Jill Young

This past Friday was Graduation Day for the Pontiac High students and it was so much fun seeing all of the photos on Facebook. Everyone looked wonderful in their beautiful gowns and handsome suits. All the best to our 2023 graduates.

Congratulations to Quyon’s Dave Scully & the Small Town Crew TWD pulling team. They took first place at this past weekend’s event in Vankleek Hill, Ontario.

Our sympathies to the family and friends of Lee Hamilton, as he passed away on June 23. Thoughts and prayers are with all of Lee’s loved ones at this sad time.

Birthday wishes are going out to Emily McCann on June 28, to Ray Johnston on July 1 and to Daniel Dowe on the 3rd. Wishing everyone celebrating special occasions all the best.

We have a big weekend coming up in Quyon, starting with the Canada Day festivities being hosted by the Quyon Community Association on Friday, June 30. The parade is at 7 p.m. on Friday, leaving Onslow School and ending at the Quyon Community Centre. The parade promises to be one of the best Quyon has seen in years, so you won’t want to miss it. At the conclusion of the parade, the giant flag will be raised at the pole near the Quyon Ferry. Following that, there will be lots of fun for young and old at the park, so be sure to check it out. A big thank you to the Quyon Community Association for all of their hard work in bringing back the fantastic Canada Day celebrations Quyon has always been known for.

The Quyon Legion will also be hosting Canada Day festivities starting at 5 p.m., including free hot dogs and great entertainment. Be sure to stop in, the Legion always puts on a great night of fun.

The Municipality of Pontiac is hosting its first Pontiac Country Festival at the fairgrounds in Quyon from June 30 to July 2, with a great line-up of entertainment. There will be music on stage, horse shows, vendors, and food trucks on site all weekend long. There will also be breakfast served at the Community Centre on both Saturday and Sunday mornings, with the breakfasts being served by the Blés D’Or de Luskville, the Quyon Lionettes, and the Quyon Lions Club. It sounds like it will be a great weekend.

Happy Canada Day to all.

Waltham - Helen Perry

Congratulations is extended to all graduates. All the best is wished to you as you begin a new chapter in your life.

Heavy smoke continues to plague the Pontiac and much of the province. The many forest fires in the northern regions of Quebec are the source of this air quality problem. Hopefully, rain will eventually dampen the forests and bring relief from the current situation.

Belated happy birthday wishes are extended to Ray Bechamp, who celebrated a birthday on June 25. We hope that you enjoyed your special day with your loved ones and your fire station buddies.

The happiest of birthdays are wished to Lorna Perry-Turner and Tanya Fox who are celebrating their birthday on July 4. Enjoy your special day.

Happy Canada Day everyone.

Shawville - Lyse Lacourse

Congratulations to the Pontiac County Women’s Institute which hosted a supper in Starks Corners at the United Church. It was delicious and well attended.

Our deepest condolences to the Kingdon family on the loss of Geneva on Saturday, June 17, at the age of 75. Geneva was the wife of Robert and the mother of Tracey, Lena (Aldege), Carl (Anna), Claude and Peter.

On Friday, June 30, the Soap Box Derby, hosted by the Shawville-Clarendon Fire Department, will take place at the hill on Victoria Ave., followed by a Street Dance on Main Street with the Junction Boys as the featured entertainment.

On Saturday, July 1, Canada Day, the Shawville Lions will be hosting breakfast. This will be followed by the Flea Market. The Town photo will be taken on Hospital Hill. In the evening, the Denny Welburn Band will be playing, followed by the fireworks.

Happy Canada Day everyone.