Social Notes – June 7, 2023

Waltham - Helen Perry

The Pontiac area is now experiencing a forest fire threat to the entire region. Sopfeu is reporting three out of control fires in the Pontiac as of today June 4. Sopfeu is showing a total of 143 active fires in the province of Quebec. With the hot weather that we have been experiencing and the lack of rain, forest conditions are such that the slightest spark will result in a raging forest fire. Local authorities are urging everyone to avoid entering forested areas, and there is a total ban on all outdoor fires at this time. Please do your part, and be safe.

Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with Winston Sunstrum and family of St. Joseph, at the recent passing of his dear brother Donald of Ottawa.

Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with Claire St. Cyr (nee Demers) of Chapeau and family and friends in the recent passing of her beloved husband Jacques St. Cyr.

Birthday wishes are extended to my dear friend Nicole Pilon who is celebrating a birthday on June 9. We hope that you also have a lovely day, Nicole.

Anniversary wishes and love are extended to Mary and Allan Pilon of Pembroke, who are celebrating their 51st wedding anniversary June 9. May the coming years be filled with God’s richest blessings of love peace and joy.

Happy birthday wishes are extended to Gracie Duff, who is celebrating her birthday on June 11, to Bayleigh Spence, celebrating her birthday on June 13, and to Jessie Romain, celebrating her birthday on June 13. We hope that you you all enjoy your special day.

Quyon - Jill Young

Happy 65th Anniversary to Don and Bev Stanley, as they mark this milestone occasion today, 65 years married is truly remarkable. Congratulation to Don and Bev and wishing you many more.

On Saturday, Ste-Marie’s School hosted a Spring Market at the Quyon Community Centre. There was a group of local vendors set up in the hall for shoppers to peruse, as well as a canteen, a barbecue, and face painting for the kids. I was there with my Watkins products, and I had a great day visiting with folks and sharing some of my favourite products with them. Special thanks to Meagan McCann and her team for organizing this event, it was a fun day.

On Sunday, the Quyon Pastoral Charge held its annual Sunday School Picnic at the home of Anita Draper. We enjoyed a lovely outdoor service and the children were presented with gifts to celebrate a wonderful year of Sunday School. The service was followed with a hot dog barbecue and potluck lunch, while the kids played games and the adults enjoyed visiting with one another. Many thanks to Anita and the Draper family for hosting the picnic, it was so nice to gather and enjoy this time together.

Birthday wishes are going out to Carl Demell today, to my cousin Brody Platt on the 8th, and to Chelsea Lapierre on the 12th. Best wishes to everyone celebrating special occasions this week.

Shawville - Lyse Lacourse

Our condolences to the Lepack family on the loss of Howard on Saturday, June 3, at the age of 77. He was the husband of Evelyn and the brother of James (late Annie) and Isabel (late Keith).

Happy belated birthday to Mary Allen who is 94 years young.

Happy 90th birthday to Loretta Hamilton who recently became a nonagenarian.

On Wednesday, June 7, Robert Wills is presenting Come From Away at the Pontiac Archives at 10:30 a.m.

On Sunday, June 11 the Maple Grove United Cemetery Service is at 2:30 p.m.

Allison Corrigan sent this weather update:

The period of May 16 - 29, 2021 the nighttime temperatures ranged from 2.77 degrees Celsius to 16.66 degrees Celsius. The daytime temperatures ranged from 17 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius. There was 5 mm of rain on May 25.

For the period of May 15 - 28, 2022 the nighttime temperatures ranged from 6.66 degrees Celsius to 19.44 degrees Celsius. The daytime temperatures ranged from 16.66 degrees Celsius to 32.22 degrees Celsius. There was 31.75 mm of rain during this period.

For the period of May 14 - June 4, 2023 the daytime temperatures ranged from 16.66 degrees Celsius to 31.66 degrees Celsius. The nighttime temperatures ranged from -12.22 degrees Celsius to 18.88 degrees Celsius. There was low lying frost in some areas.