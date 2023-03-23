Social notes March 22, 2023

Jillian Young - Quyon

Happy spring to all. I’m sure many are happy to see the change of the season, even though it still looks quite wintry out there. I can say I actually saw my first robin on Saturday, at my mom’s place on Stanton Road, so the sure signs of spring are starting to appear.

This past Friday, a St. Patrick’s Day Stag and Doe was held in honour of Clancey Keon and Dillon Harrison at the Quyon Community Centre. A great crowd of family and friends, decked out in green, came out to support them and their upcoming wedding. What a fantastic way to celebrate St. Pat’s. Congratulations to Clancey and Dillon and wishing them all the best as they prepare for their big day.

On Saturday, another great gang was out to enjoy Irish music and fun as Gavan’s Hotel hosted their very first Drown the Shamrock party. Music was provided by Cecilia, and Brandy and Port. It was a great chance for anyone who had missed last Sunday’s festivities to get some celebrating in. A new tradition has been born.

Birthday wishes are going out to Brittany Ramsay as she celebrates on March 22 and to Jared and Clark Hamilton, as they share their birthday on March 23. Happy birthday to Tianna Young, also on March 23, to Courtney Stanley on March 24, to Ruby Fraser, Kirk Richardson, and Terry Hamilton all on March 27 and to Oliver Schwartz on March 28. Best wishes to everyone celebrating this week.

Lyse Lacourse - Shawville

Congratulations to the Shawville 150 Committee organizers of the St. Patrick’s Day festivities on Saturday. Bravo.

March 26 is the fifth Sunday of Lent. The readings for the 5th Sunday of Lent are about how God can take us from death to new life. The first reading tells us of God’s desire to bring us back to life. The second reading tells us if Christ dwells in us, we will have new life as He does. And the gospel tells how Jesus raised Lazarus from the dead.

Happy birthday to Janey Graham and Marilyn Knight who celebrate their birthdays on March 23.

Happy birthday to Peter Senack Jr. and Sophie Cléroux who celebrate their birthdays on March 24.

Helen Perry - Waltham

I sure hope that everyone enjoyed celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in their own way. On Friday evening, we enjoyed a lovely dinner of Irish stew, sour dough bread and Bailey’s chocolate cheese cake at the Waltham Station Restaurant.

Happy belated birthday wishes are extended to Scott Romain who celebrated his birthday March 18. We hope you had a great birthday Scott.

A belated birthday wish is wished to Les Carroll who celebrated his birthday on March 21. We hope that it was a good one Les.

Congratulations is extended to Alex Nadeau and Patrick Murphy on the birth of their beautiful son Wren John Murphy.

Happy 44th wedding anniversary is wished to Donna and Leonard Godin, who are celebrating on March 23. May you share many more.

Warm birthday wishes are extended to Monique Fleury who is celebrating her birthday on March 26. We hope that you have a lovely birthday Monique.

Happy spring everyone.