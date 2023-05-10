Social Notes – May 10, 2023

Waltham - Helen Perry

We were saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Ian Joseph Sunstrum of Pembroke. He was the loved and cherished father of John - Paul Koski - Sunstrum. He was the beloved son of Charlotte (nee Lance) and Winston Sunstrum of St. Joseph QC. Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

On Saturday evening, family and friends gathered at the Waltham Station Restaurant and Bar to honor and to celebrate Rhonda and Mark’s 30th wedding anniversary. The music was supplied by Rene Bertand and Michaela Cahill. Bella sang and dedicated a song to her parents Mark and Bella also performed a duet. Everyone was treated to pizza, veggies, a beautiful cake and cupcakes. Rhonda and Mark thanked everyone for coming out and for the love and best wishes that was expressed to them.

My brother Brian Heagle, of Cornwall visited us this past weekend.

Warm birthday wishes are extended to Hazel Chassie who celebrated a birthday on May 7. We hope that you had a lovely birthday, Hazel.

Birthday wishes and lots of love are wished to our dear Mark, who is celebrating his birthday on May 15. May the coming year be blessed with health, happiness, love, peace and joy.

Birthday wishes and love are extended to my brother-in-law Jim Quenneville, of Cornwall, who is celebrating a birthday on May 16. We hope that you have a good one Jim.

Shawville - Lyse Lacourse

Our deepest sympathies to the Harris family on the loss of Leo on Friday, April 28, at the age of 83. He was the husband of the late Gloria. Leo was the father of LeeAnn (Mark), Darlene (Jasson) and Connie (Jamie). He was the brother of Jack.

Our sympathies to the Murray and Storie families on the loss of Velma on Friday, April 28, at the age of 83. She was the wife of the late Harold. Velma was the mother of Rod (Joanne) and Cindy (Manfred).

Our thoughts and prayers for the Racine family on the loss of Barry on May 4, at the age of 86. He was the husband of Maureen. Barry was the father of Joy. He was the grandfather of Alexandra.

Mother’s Day is on Sunday, May 14. Mother’s Day is not a holiday but it is on a Sunday when many organizations, schools and government offices are closed.Happy Mother’s Day.

Quyon - Jill Young

Our deepest sympathy is extended to the loved ones of Velma Storie, as she passed away on April 28, in her 83rd year. Velma was a dedicated member of the Quyon Lionettes for many years. She will be missed by her Quyon friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this sad time.

The flood waters continued to rise last week, especially after all of the rain we had. It sounds like it finally peaked late last week and is slowly starting to go down. This must be a big relief to all who live close the water. It is so stressful to have to worry about this every spring.

The Casse-Croute du Village opened on May 1, much to the delight of our community. The chip stand opening for the season is always exciting. Welcome back to Jason Meranger and his staff. I certainly enjoyed my first snack of the season.

Friday evening, I joined a few friends at Gavan’s Hotel for their Cinco de Mayo festivities. Stacy and Maddy were serving up Mexican poutines in the kitchen. There were a few special shots on the drink menu, it was a great way to unwind after a busy week.

Homegrown Garden Centre opened for the season on Saturday. Lindsay, Ryan and their staff had a successful opening day. The garden centre will be open every day in May and June. They look forward to seeing you and helping you get your flower and vegetable gardens growing.

Congratulations to Cathy Dolan, as she has retired and closed Dolan’s Fabric Shop in Renfrew. Wishing you all the best in your retirement. Cathy, I know the store will be missed by many.

Birthday wishes are going out to Debbie Hudson and Griffin Fraser, both celebrating on the 10th, and to Adam Bernier on the 11th. Happy 40th Birthday to Sara Beer-Dowe, as she celebrates on the 12th, and to my aunt Marion Draper on the 13th. We also have birthday wishes going out to Rori Richardson on the 14th, and to Charlotte Nugent, turning two on the 16th. Happy days to everyone marking special occasions this week.