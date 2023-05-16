Social Notes – May 17, 2023

Quyon - Jill Young

What a beautiful Mother’s Day weekend that was. The weather was lovely. I hope you all had a great time celebrating the moms and mother figures in your lives. We enjoyed a delicious barbeque at my sister and brother-in-law’s home in Chelsea and had a fun afternoon gifting the mothers in our family. It was a fabulous day.

On Saturday evening, I joined a group of friends at Gavan’s for a night out of music and fun. Valley Mountain Band was on-stage providing us with great tunes and we all enjoyed a night of chatting and lots of laughs. It was such a fun night out, which I haven’t done in a very long time.

Birthday wishes are going out to Sheena Hudson, as she celebrates on May 23. Best wishes to everyone celebrating this week.

The Spring Vendor Market in support of Ste. Marie’s School has been re-scheduled for June 3. It was originally to be held at the end of April, but had to be postponed due to the high waters around the community centre. I am looking forward to taking part in this market with my Watkins products. Be sure to mark your calendars.

The Victoria Day long weekend is almost here and I hope you are all able to enjoy it. Let’s keep our fingers crossed for good weather. Have a terrific long weekend.

Shawville - Lyse Lacourse

I apologize for an error made in my notes last week. I erroneously mentioned that in Velma Storie’s obituary, that her husband Harold was deceased. I am glad to report that Harold is alive and well.

Our deepest condolences to the Eades family on the loss of Michael on Saturday, May 6, at the age of 63. Mick was the son of the late George and Geraldine. He was the brother of Connie (Mike). He was the uncle of Jenny (Jeff).

Our thoughts and prayers for the Patterson and Wentworth families on the loss of Gwendolyn on Thursday, May 11, at the age of 82. She was the wife of Kenneth. Gwendolyn was the mother of Lynn (John), Kenneth (Diana) and Stephen (Katherine).

We will be celebrating Victoria Day on Monday, May 22. Victoria Day is a Canadian statutory holiday celebrated on the Monday preceding May 25 in every province and territory. It honours Queen Victoria’s birthday.

The Pontiac Archives presents on Tuesday, May 23 at 10:30 a.m., My Life Story - Otter Lake, with Elaine Mayhew Burke.

Unfortunately, for Toronto Maple Leaf fans they are out of the playoffs.

Waltham - Helen Perry

I sure hope that everyone had a lovely Mother’s Day. I sure did. It was a busy weekend for us. On Friday, we went to Cornwall to visit my sister Joyce and husband Jim Quenneville. My brother Brian and his wife Lisa joined us for dinner. We celebrated Jim’s and my birthday which are this week. In the evening, we drove to Mike’s in Embrun. On Saturday, we did some shopping and celebrated Mother’s Day and my birthday on Saturday evening. On Sunday we celebrated Mother’s Day and Mark’s birthday.

Anniversary wishes and love are extended to Angie and Danny Bechamp, of Barrhaven, who celebrated their wedding anniversary on May 14th. May you share many more.

Birthday wishes and love are extended to Danny Bechamp, who is celebrating his birthday on May 22 and to Lyne Bechamp, who is celebrating on May 23.

We were saddened to hear of the passing Bruce Hamilton Davis of Chapeau. He was the beloved husband Helen (née O’Brien). Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with Helen, family and friends at this difficult time.