Social Notes – May 24, 2023

Quyon - Jill Young

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Bruce Campbell, as he passed away on May 16 at the age of 73. As former mayor of the Municipality of Pontiac from 1998 - 2005, and a councilor before that, Bruce’s love for this community was evident and he always had the best interests of our town at heart. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of his loved ones.

The Victoria Day long weekend provided a mix of weather, with a rainy day on Saturday, but lovely sun and warmth on Sunday and Monday.

There was action in Quyon throughout the weekend, with the 3rd annual Rumble by the River being held down at the rink. It is a bike polo tournament which locals look forward to watching on the May long weekend. I hear it was great fun again this year.

On Saturday May 27, the Quyon Community Association will be hosting a fundraiser ATV Poker Run, departing from the Quyon Community Centre at 10 a.m. There will be stops in Norway Bay, Ladysmith, and Otter Lake, before returning to the Community Centre for supper and refreshments at the end of the day. For more info, or to register, contact QuyonCA@yahoo.com. It promises to be a terrific day touring the Pontiac trails.

Birthday wishes are going out to Beth Lang and Meghan Foran, both celebrating on May 25, and to Mary Ellen Young on the 27th. Best wishes to everyone celebrating this week.

Sheenboro - Doris Ranger

Our condolences and deepest sympathies to Harry and family on the passing of Colombe Murphy (Vincent) formerly of Pembroke, Ontario. She passed away at the Queensway Carleton, Ottawa on May 15. The family invite friends to Neville’s funeral home in Pembroke 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., on May 24. and the funeral service at St Paul the Hermit, Sheenboro at 11 a.m. on May 25.

Our condolences to the Davis family on the passing of Bruce Davis. He passed away on May 8 and a funeral mass took place at St. Alphonsus Church on May 19.

On the weekend of May 13, the family of the late Jackie Nephin of Calgary gathered at their late aunt Myrtles farm, the Sullivan homestead, Sheenboro, QC. They spent the weekend meeting relatives and checking out the Nephin homestead which was rebuilt by the family after the tornado at Nichabau, QC. They also visited the Holy Spirit Cemetery where their grandparents and other relatives are resting.

Birthday greetings and best wishes go out to Laetitia Tardiff Peacock, Larry Carroll and Margaret Tallon on May 23.

Paulette Demmons, Cecil Morris and Jean Paul Sallafranque on May 26. Joe Smith, May 27. Madeleine Coghlin, Lorne McGuire and Richard Brennan, May 29. Karen Keon, May 30.

Janet Gleason, Sherry Venasse and Lila Gagnon, granddaughter of Don and Donna Gagnon, May 31.

Happy Birthday to Raymond Morris who will celebrate his 91st on June 2. Wishing you a great year.

Happy 50th anniversary to my sister Donna and Donnie Gagnon and to Frank and Janet Retty who celebrated their 56th this past week

Congratulations to Ownie and Joan Fleury who celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on the weekend.

Just a reminder that the burial for Donat Ranger (Fr. Beachey) will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 26 at the Holy Spirit Cemetery, Nichabau, Qc. The funeral for Jim Jennings (Fr.Murray) will take place at St Paul the Hermit Friday, May 26 at 11 a.m.

Waltham - Helen Perry

I sure hope that everyone enjoyed the May long weekend.

Well, the flood water has receded. Residents of Chemin du Traversier, the Black River, Green Lake and Dempsey roads are at long last returning to their homes and summer residences. The flooding once again this year brought hardship and destruction to several areas of our municipality. Hopefully, we will not experience more flooding in the future.

A note of caution to Waltham residents, a fox has been lurking around town the last week or so. There also have been sightings of a fisher and a bobcat. Please watch out for your children and pets.

A belated birthday wish is extended to Barry Harkins, who celebrated his birthday on May 23. We hope that you enjoyed your special day, Barry.

Birthday wishes is extended to Serge Beaubien, who celebrating his birthday today, May 24.

Gerard Labelle is celebrating a birthday on May 29th. We hope you enjoy your special day, Gerard.

Shawville - Lyse Lacourse

My thoughts and prayers are with my family on the loss of Dr. Alfred Gregory (my father) on Sunday, May 21, in his 92nd year. He was the father of Lyse-Ann (Robert), Robert (Gina), Marc, Claire (Jean-Michel), Suzanne, Carol, Nathalie (Gerry), Louise (Steve), Paul (Jennifer) and Eric.

Our sympathies to the St-Pierre family on the loss of Susan on Monday, May 15, at the age of 67. She was the mother of Natalie and Danica (Jonathan).

Our condolences to the Godin and Kucharik families on the loss of Kathleen on Friday, May 12. Kathleen was the wife of Donald. She was the mother of Dwight (Claire), Mark (Laurie), Mishka and Joshua.

Our prayers for the Narlock and Richard families in the loss of Lottie on May 9. She was the mother of Wayne (Susan), Janet (Steve), late Faye (Dawson), and late Neil (Beth).