Social notes – May 3, 2023

Quyon - Jill Young

Oh my, what a wet weekend that was. It was certainly the last thing we needed with water levels already so high. Thinking of all those living close to the water’s edge and in Quyon along Ferry Road. Praying for an end to the rain and some dry days to get water levels back down again.

A big shout out to the cast and crew of Pontiac High’s production of Jesus Christ Superstar. I attended the show on opening night last Thursday and it was spectacular. What amazing talent we have right here in the Pontiac. Well done to all involved.

The Quyon Community Association is gearing up for some exciting events in our community. They will be hosting an ATV Poker Run on May 27, departing from the Quyon Community Centre. For information or to register, you can email QuyonCA@yahoo.com. They will also be hosting Quyon’s Canada Day festivities on June 30, with a return to our traditional parade and fireworks, as well as family entertainment at the Community Centre grounds. They will be working in conjunction with the Municipality of Pontiac, who are reviving the Country Music Festival over that weekend, June 30 to July 2, with music, horse shows, camping, and much more. What great news for Quyon, to have such excitement in town again. Be sure to save the date.

I’d like to send out best wishes to my friends Lindsay Hamilton and Ryan Woermke. They will be opening Homegrown Garden Centre for the season, this coming Saturday, May 6. This is their second year in operation, and I know so many people who are looking forward to coming to the greenhouse for their spring and summer gardening needs. Here’s to another successful season for Homegrown Garden Centre.

Birthday wishes are going out to Debbie Johnston on May 3, to Caryl McCann-Cote on the 4th, and to Amanda MacKechnie-Armitage on the 6th. Happy birthday also to Annabelle Fleck and Kelly Stanley-Hajdu, both celebrating on the 7th. Best wishes to everyone celebrating this week.

Waltham - Helen Perry

Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with the Morris family of Sheenboro, QC in the recent passing of Wallace “Wally” Morris of Pembroke. He was the beloved son of the late Stephen Morris and the late Frances Hayes.

We were saddened to hear of the passing of Marilyn Morris (nee Marchildon), of Chapeau, QC. She was the loving wife of Harold Morris. Marilyn used to enjoy having breakfast at the Waltham Station Restaurant on Saturday mornings. She was a very pleasant lady. Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with Harold, family and friends at this difficult time.

Special anniversary wishes are extended to our dear Rhonda and Mark, who are celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary on May 8. May you share many more years of God’s richest blessings.

Birthday wishes are extended to our nephew Chris Perry, of Limoges ON, who is celebrating a birthday on May 8. We hope it is a good one Chris.

Sheenboro - Doris Ranger

Our sincere condolences and sympathies go out to Harold and the Morris family of Chapeau, Quebec, on the passing of Marilyn Marchildon Morris. She passed away peacefully at the Shawville Hospital on April 25.

Our condolences to the Ryan and Walker families on the sudden passing of Rosita Walker Ryan, wife of the late Bill Ryan, on April 21.

Our condolences to the Morris family on the passing of Wallace (Wally) Morris of Pembroke, Ontario, on April 22. He was in his 92nd year and son of the late Stephen and Frances (Hayes) Morris of Sheenboro.

Birthday greetings and best wishes go out to Lorna Agnesi and Myra Sullivan on May 2, Ellie Sullivan on May 3, Lila Gagnon Furgosh on May 4, Trudy Nephin and Caleb Dubeau on May 5, Jack Brennan on May 7and my granddaughter Brittany Goldberg on May 8.

Congratulations to Cathy Paulusse Venasse of Ottawa, winner of the April 50/50 in support of Residence Meilleur. The next draw will be on May 26 and, if you wish to purchase your ticket by e-transfer, most of the sellers including myself would be happy to accommodate.

On Friday evening a group of us attended a 50/60’s dance at the Pembroke Legion Branch 72. The music was by Reg Carkner and De Udder Two of Otter Lake.The Ways and Means fundraiser drew a large mixed crowd - packed house. It was nice to see Barb Jacky who is also from Otter Lake and Earl Lepine from Chichester attend. A great time had by all!

Attention Sheenboro residents: the Transfer Site will be open for the summer season on Wednesdays and Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m. starting this week.

Also, no open fires are allowed in the Pontiac, Sheenboro included. For more info on open fires check our website, call the Municipal Office or pick up a flyer at the Transfer Site.