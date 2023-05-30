Social Notes – May 31, 2023

Quyon - Jill Young

On Saturday, the Quyon Community Association held their first ATV Poker Run and it was a great success. Over 120 participants departed from the Community Centre in the morning, stopping along the way at the Astra Estates Norway Bay Golf Course, Scooters Bar and Grill in Otter Lake and the Ladysmith Hotel. They returned to the Quyon Community Centre at the end of the day for a barbeque, where prizes were drawn and the big winners announced. First place was won by Roger Malette, second was won by Julie Leclerc, and third place went to Sandra Bennett. The 50/50 was won by Sandra McCann. The QCA is grateful to everyone who came out to support their fundraiser. All proceeds will be going back into the community and will help make the Canada Day festivities in Quyon on June 30 extra special.

A Stag and Doe was held Saturday evening at Gavan’s Hotel in honour of Becky McKay and Kevin Renaud. The happy couple was surrounded by many family and friends, all there to celebrate with them as their big day approaches. It was a great evening and their loved ones are wishing the happy couple all the best leading up to their wedding.

A special service was held at Quyon United Church on Sunday morning, as three young women celebrated their Confirmation. Danica Provost, Emma Hobbs, and Molly Dowe all confirmed their baptismal promises, with Patricia Power leading the service. The three girls were supported by their families and the congregation, as well as their sponsors, Liam Dowe, Brodee Campbell, and Caden Provost. I felt so proud of Danica, Emma, and Molly, as well as the young men standing alongside them. What a wonderful morning of celebration.

Birthday wishes are going out to John Ramsay on June 1, to Peggy Fraser and Jen Bell on the 3rd and to Rebecca Nugent on the 4th. Best wishes to everyone celebrating this week.

This coming Saturday, June 3, Ste. Marie’s School will be hosting a Spring Market at the Quyon Community Centre from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. I am looking forward to being there with my Watkins products and seeing many friendly faces out to do some shopping. Hope to see you there.

Shawville - Lyse Lacourse

Congratulations to the Pontiac Agricultural Society for hosting a Barn Dance for its volunteers and supporters on Saturday, May 27. It was a well attended event.

A Stag and Doe was held in honour of Jenna Keindel and Brendan Higgins at Tailgaters in Ottawa. Congratulations you two on your upcoming nuptials.

A 50th Anniversary mass was celebrated in honour of Benedict Allen on Sunday, May 28, at St-Edward’s Church. All of his family attended.

Our thoughts and prayers on the loss of Raymond Berard on Wednesday, May 24, at the age of 68. He was the owner of the Dépanneur Berard on Calumet Island.

Our sympathies to the Gravelle family on the loss of Lionel. He was the husband of the late Darlene.

Our deepest condolences to the Leblanc family on the loss of Mélodia on May 18, at the age of 94.

Waltham - Helen Perry

Liette Audet of Tedford, Ont. and Nicole Audet Baker, of Deep River, Ont., were weekend visitors at their sister Lyne and husband Ray Bechamp’s.

On Sunday afternoon, the Waltham Recreation Association hosted a successful euchre tournament and a spaghetti dinner. The proceeds are going to the Waltham RA.

Anniversary wishes and lots of love is wished to our dear Jodi and Mike, who are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary on June 1. May you share many more years of God’s richest blessings of health, happiness, love, peace and joy.

Happy birthday is wished to Lindsay Harkins who is celebrating her birthday on June 1. Enjoy your day, Lindsay.

Cathy Dempsey-Soucie of Waltham, and Jason Rochon, of Iqaluit are celebrating their birthdays on June 6. We hope that you both enjoy your special day.