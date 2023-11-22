Social Notes – Nov. 22, 2023

Quyon - Jillian Young

This past Saturday, my mom and I were able to catch a few of my niece Danica Provost’s volleyball games during a tournament she was playing in Gatineau with her school team. She plays Cadet Volleyball for Darcy McGee High School. It was my first time seeing Danica in action on the volleyball court, and I was so incredibly impressed by her and her team. They were amazing. We weren’t able to see the last few games, but I was very proud to hear their team ended up winning the tournament. Congratulations Danica.

On Saturday evening, the St. Andrews Knox United Church UCW hosted a fun evening of musical entertainment featuring Dai Basset. There was a great crowd out to enjoy the show, which was thoroughly enjoyed by all in attendance.

Deepest sympathy is extended to the family of Clarence Westbrook, as he passed away on Nov. 13, in his 99th year. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.

Birthday wishes are going out to Holly Hamilton on Nov. 23, to Shannon Johnston on the 24th, and to Bob Young on the 25th. Happy birthday also to Karen Knight on the 27th, and to Bonnie Fraser-Dowe on the 28th. Best wishes to everyone celebrating this week.

This coming Saturday, Nov. 25, Gavan’s Hotel will be celebrating this first anniversary of the Cains’ taking ownership of the hotel. Eastbound of Bytown will be onstage providing the music, and 96.1 myFM will be broadcasting live from Gavan’s between 9-10 pm. It’s an event you won’t want to miss, as they will be celebrating a year of change and seeing new life being breathed into our town’s beloved hotel.

Santa Claus is coming to town. Be sure to save the date Dec. 2, as the Quyon Lions Club will be hosting the Parade of Lights that evening. Start planning your floats, as it is always so wonderful to see the festively lit participants coming down the street. Already looking forward to it.

Waltham - Helen Perry

A few local deer hunters have reported a successful deer hunt this season. Congratulations to all those traditional hunters on their success this year.

While the hunting season is almost behind us, the annual Christmas outdoor decorations have started to appear in Waltham. The coloured lights are so beautiful and they sure brighten up the dark evenings. The Christmas season is one of my favourite time of the year.

Birthday wishes are extended to Alex Goyette, Betty and Earl Grieve’s grandson, who is celebrating his birthday on Nov. 23. We hope that you had an awesome birthday, Alex.

Birthday wishes are extended to Melanie Clouthier, who is celebrating her birthday on Nov. 25. Enjoy your special day, Mel.

Andre Pilon, of Pembroke is celebrating a birthday on Nov. 25. Enjoy your special day, Andre.

Happy birthday wishes and love is extended to my sister Susan Pilon, of Casselman, who is celebrating her birthday on Nov. 29. Enjoy your special day, Sue.

Shawville - Lyse Lacourse

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Belland family on the loss of Frank on Nov. 13, at the age of 51. He was the husband of Sylvie. He was the father of Vanessa, Austin (Hali) and Kianna (Matt). Frank was the son of the late William and Doreen.

Our deepest condolences to the Hodgins and Wickens families on the loss of Marie on Nov. 17, at the age of 91. She was the wife of the late Preston. Marie was the mother of Patsy (Peter) and Brent (Alanna). She was the sister of Marjorie Rooney. She was the sister-in-law of Margaret Wickens.

The brush dump at C295 8th Concession will close for the 2023 season on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. Still open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.