Social Notes – November 1, 2023

Waltham - Helen Perry

It was nice to see the trick or treaters on Halloween night dressed in their different costumes. Despite the colder weather, it did not deter them.

Anniversary wises and love are wished to Marlene and George Campbell of Pembroke and to my sister Susan and husband Brent Pilon of Casselman, ON, who are both celebrating their 44th wedding anniversary on Nov. 3. May you share many more years of God’s richest blessings of health, happiness, love peace and joy.

The colder weather is truly upon us as autumn slowly drifts into winter. The annual preparations, of placing warmer clothes into closets and drawers. In many homes, the storing up of fire wood as winter heating, or for backup heating is either underway or complete. The removal of flower planters and composting the soil is also underway. Finding the snow shovels and snow scrapers is all part of the get ready (must do) list. Getting snow tires on our cars and trucks is high on that list, as the dead line for the installation of winter tires in Quebec is Dec. 1. And as such, the familiar pattern of seasonal change continues to transform our land scape into a completely different environment. Like it or not, it is certainly not boring.

Don’t forget to turn your clocks back an hour before you go to bed on Saturday Nov. 4, as we go back to standard time and gain an hour’s sleep.

Sheenboro - Doris Ranger

Get well wishes go out to JP Lariviere who is currently in the Pembroke Regional Hospital.

Belated birthday greetings go out to Susan Campbell, Nolan Sullivan and Dorothy Tallon.

Birthday greetings this coming week go out to Dick Edwards and his twin brother Jack on Oct. 30, Jane Walker on Oct. 31, Penny Perrault on Nov. 1, and Dylann Sullivan and twins Michael and Emily Lebel on Nov. 4.

Happy 50th. birthday to a special niece, Cindy Gagnon, on Nov. 3. Good luck in Vegas.

Congratulations to Dan Belland of Pembroke. He was the winner of the October 50/50 in support of Residence Meilleur. The draw took place at George’s Bar in Chichester on Oct. 27.

On Monday evenings at 7 p.m. a group of musicians entertain at Residence Meilleur. Stop by and enjoy the entertainment.

Congratulations to Debbie Picard Sweeney winner of the 50/50 that took place at the Robert Chartrand Memorial Tournament in Chapeau. She got to take home $1,200. There were also many other cash prizes. I am hearing $35,000 was raised. Great job to all involved with the fun weekend.

There will be a Remembrance Day service on Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Centre Cenotaph, L’isle-Aux-Allumettes. Also there will be a Chapeau Lions Club breakfast at the St. Joseph Centre.

The Sheenboro Remembrance Day service will be in Nov. 11 at 10:45 a.m. at the Cenotaph.

Happy Halloween!

Quyon - Jillian Young

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Trudeau and Harrison families, as Jo-Anne Trudeau Harrison passed away on Oct. 22 at the age of 56. A Celebration of Life was held in Jo-Anne’s honour at the Community Centre on Saturday, and a huge crowd was in attendance to remember a wonderful woman whom so many in our community will miss. Deepest sympathies are with all of Jo-Anne’s loved ones. May your memories bring you comfort at this sad time.

We are also thinking of the family and friends of Catherine Armitage, as she passed on Oct. 24. Our condolences are with her children, Cindy and Pat, and all of her loved ones as they grieve.

It was with a heavy heart that I learned of the passing of Doris (Renaud) Frobel on Oct. 27. Doris was a neighbour to our family, and she was also my boss at Rachel’s Restaurant throughout my teen years. We had so many laughs and good times over the years. My sympathies are with Doris’s family and friends. She will be missed.

Best wishes to Anne Ramsay, as she has officially retired. I will miss seeing Anne’s friendly smile behind the counter at Marcotte’s, but we all wish her many good times and lots of relaxation in her retirement. Congratulations Anne.

I hope everyone had a spooky and fun Halloween. Gavan’s Hotel sure was in the Halloween spirit, as they not only hosted the annual costume party on Saturday night, but also held a pumpkin carving contest for local children. There was a great turn-out for both. Well done to all who participated and congratulations to all who won prizes.

The Quyon Pastoral Charge held their annual Harvest Draw on Sunday following church. The big winners were as follows: Peggy Fraser won the handmade throw blanked, made and donated by Maryellen Young, Georgia Fleck won the Blue and White Cottage quilt, donated by Linda Hobbs, and Dianne McCann was the winner of the harvest basket overflowing with goodies donated by members of the congregation. A special thanks to all who bought tickets for the draw, as the support for our church family is greatly appreciated. Congratulations to this year’s winners.

Birthday wishes are going out to Shawn Schwartz and Dianne McCann, both celebrating on Nov. 2. We also have birthday wishes going out to Laura Stewart, Chris MacKechnie, and my uncle Elson Schock, all celebrating on the 3rd, and to Ainslei Rusenstrom on the 6th. Best wishes to everyone celebrating this week.

This coming Saturday, the Quyon Community Association is hosting a Trivia Night at the Community Centre. My team and I were the big winners of the last Trivia Night, so we are anxious to see if we can hold on to our title. Looking forward to seeing everyone out for this fun evening.

A reminder that the Quyon Legion will be hosting their annual Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5. A light lunch will follow at the Legion afterwards. All are welcome to attend.

Shawville - Lyse Lacourse

Our sympathies to the Harrison and Trudeau families on the loss of Jo-Anne on Oct. 22, at the age of 56. Jo-Anne was the wife of John. She was the daughter of Gerard and the late Edith. She was the mother of Ty (Savana) and Dillon (Clancey).Our deepest condolences to the MacKechnie family on the loss of Doug at the age of 96. He was the husband of the late Helen and the father of Peter (Anik), Stephen (Karen), Cathy (Ted) and Nancy (Robb).Our thoughts and prayers for the McKenzie family on the loss of Anthony on Oct. 24 at the age of 86. He was the husband of Margaret and was the father of Roger (Leasa), John (Ann) and Cheryl (Robert).