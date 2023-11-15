Social Notes – November 15, 2023

Quyon - Jillian Young

What a terrific crowd out on Saturday for the Onslow Christmas Craft Sale at the Community Centre in Quyon. I had a busy day at my table selling Watkins products, and it was so nice to see many friendly faces out doing their Christmas shopping, supporting Onslow School while also supporting local vendors and artisans. It was a successful day all around. Kudos to Stacy Johnston and her team of volunteers for hosting one of the best Christmas Craft Sales in the area.

On Sunday, Nov. 12, Shawville Figure Skating Club member Mackenzie Smith won a silver medal at the CPA Asticou 2023 Invitations competition in Aylmer, QC. Kenzie is the daughter of Nathan Smith and Leslie Stanton, and grand-daughter of Ken and Diane Stanton. She is coached by Kayla Savard. Everyone is so proud of her hard work. Way to go, Kenzie.

This week we have birthday wishes going out to Ray Cavan on Nov. 17, and to Dakota Hudson and Sue Mckay on the 21st. Warm wishes to everyone celebrating special occasions this week.

The Quyon Pastoral Charge is bringing back the Christmas House Tour this year. It will be the first one since the pandemic, and we are so excited. Mark your calendars for Monday, Dec. 4, and you can contact me if you’d like more information or to order tickets. So looking forward to it.

Shawville - Lyse Lacourse

Happy belated 85th birthday to Sylvia Poisson-Hodgins who celebrated on Nov. 11.

Our deepest condolences to the Doherty family on the loss of Harwood on Nov. 8, at the age of 79. Harwood was the brother of the late Cheryl, late Kylie, Ronnie, Connie, Randy and Rhonda. He was the father of Jill (Bryan) and Paul (Rina).

Our thoughts and prayers for the Bowie family on the loss of Richard on Nov. 7, at the age of 98. He was the husband of the late Juliette. He was the father of Marlene (Frank), Ann (Martin), James (Dianne) and Thomas.

Waltham - Helen Perry

Jance & Sid Tedford, of Cardinal were weekend visitors of Connie and Charlie Andrews.

Birthday wishes are extended to Phil Perry, who is celebrating his birthday on Nov. 19. Hope it is a good one Phil.

Birthday wishes and lots of love is extended to our grandson Alexander, who is celebrating his birthday on Nov. 21. Alex, we hope that your special day is awesome and that you have a great year, lots of love from Nana, Poppa Auntie Rhonda, Uncle Mark, Jacob and Bella.

The deer hunt is on, good luck is wished to all hunters and be safe.