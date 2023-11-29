Social Notes – November 29, 2023

Quyon - Jillian Young

Deepest sympathy is extended to the loved ones of Lorna Philippe, as she passed away on Nov. 16 at the age of 66. Thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time.

On Nov. 24, the gang at Mountainview Turf celebrated another great season with a fun and festive Christmas party in the shop. A delicious meal of turkey and roast beef with all of the trimmings was catered by Bill and Jennifer Telford, while games were played, prizes were won, and everyone had a great time. Marius Gervais was recognized for his 20 years of valuable service to the company. This year, the team honoured owners Jared and Lindsay Hamilton by presenting a cash donation of $600 to the Quyon Legion for their Sponsor an Angel program. This gift will help children and families in need in our community have a very Merry Christmas. Meanwhile, employees were asked to bring an unwrapped new toy to the party, and those donations will be matched up with Angel Tree recipients in the MRC Pontiac. What a wonderful way to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas, by giving back to our community and helping those in need.

On Saturday evening, we attended an engagement party in honour of Tessa Young and Chris Romain at the Quyon Community Centre. There was a great group of friends and family out to celebrate with the happy couple, as they look forward to their wedding day coming in October of 2024. Congratulations to Tessa and Chris.

Gavan’s Hotel was hopping on Saturday night, as the Gavan’s team celebrated one year since James Cain and his family took over ownership of the hotel. Eastbound of Bytown kept the crowd up dancing all night long, and it was awesome to see Gavan’s buzzing again. So many great memories have been made there over the years, and it’s wonderful to see the legacy continuing on.

Birthday wishes are going out to Chris Dowe on Nov. 29, and to Presley Thomson on the 30th. Happy birthday to Thomas Hamilton on Dec. 2, to Landyn Prest on the 4th, and to Owen Johnston and Dustin Young on the 5th. Blessings to everyone celebrating special occasions this week.

Don’t forget that the Quyon Lions Club is hosting the Parade of Lights this coming Saturday evening, Dec. 2, starting at 7 p.m. The parade will leave Onslow School and travel down to the Community Centre, where Santa will greet the children. Hot dogs and hot chocolate will also be served, courtesy of the Quyon Lionettes. I am looking forward to this beloved annual holiday tradition in our town.

On Monday Dec. 4, the Quyon Pastoral Charge will be holding the Christmas House Tour, our first since the pandemic. The homes featured on the tour will be: Melanie and Paul Lang, Josee and Evan Prest, Zoe McGillivray and Vince Bellai, and Meg and Jason Dagenais. We are so excited to be hosting this event once again. If you still need tickets, please just let me know.

Waltham - Helen Perry

Waltham residents were saddened to hear of the passing of Patricia (Trish) Landry. Trish was a quiet person with an infectious smile. She had a beautiful voice and loved singing in our church choir. Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this difficult time.

On Saturday, Rhonda and I took in the Christmas Craft Event in Chapeau. It was sponsored by the Chapeau Agricultural Society & West Pontiac Connects “Driving For Success” Program. There were beautiful crafts and displays. There was a chicken pot pie lunch that was served. Congratulations goes out to all the organizers for all their hard work in making this a huge success.

Birthday wishes are extended to Peter Gauthier, who celebrated a birthday on Nov. 24. We hope that you enjoyed your special day, Peter.

Kayla Soucie-Moreau is celebrating her birthday Dec. 7. Enjoy your special day, Kayla.

Brenda Bertrand-Rehel is celebrating a birthday on Dec. 8. Enjoy your special day Brenda.

Best wishes to all others, who are celebrating birthdays and anniversaries this coming week.

I cannot believe that this is the first week of Advent in the church calendar. It is a time to reflect, as we prepare to celebrate the birth of Jesus. Have a safe and a happy week everyone.

Shawville - Lyse Lacourse

Congratulations to the Shawville United Church for a scrumptious Roast Beef Dinner which was held on Thursday, Nov. 23.

Last week I mistakenly named Marie Wickens’s late husband Preston when it should have been Keith. My apologies for the mistake.

Thank you to all the volunteers and participants who put such efforts and enthusiasm into the tree lighting on Friday and the parade on Saturday.

Our sympathies to the Barber family on the loss of Edgar on Nov. 18, at the age of 73. He was the husband of Sandra. Edgar was the father of Rebecca (David) and Mary Ellen (Jamie). Edgar was the brother of Brenda (late Donald), Gwen (Albert), the late Myles and Todd (Carol).

Our condolences to the Lance family on the loss of Luc on Nov. 20, at the age of 63. He was the father of Darshna (Shawn), Taneshia (Hugo), Shane (Kristina) and Latecia (Houssein). Luc was the brother of Louise (Maurice), Suzie (Geordie) and Marie (Claude).

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dagg and Widdicombe family on the loss of Marion on Nov. 22.

Our deepest condolences to the Dubeau and Gauthier families on the loss of Mildred Joan on Nov. 23, at the age of 86. She was the wife Albert. She was the mother of Larry (Glenda), Nelson (Karen), Clay (Suzanne), Darcy (Carole), Dale (Karen), Nancy (Brian), Jeffrey (Cindy) and the late Lee (Linda).

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lépine and Telford families on the loss of Betty on Nov. 25, at the age of 88.

The Christmas Artisan Market will be held at the Jack Graham Community Centre on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Save the Date for the upcoming Shawville Merry Christmas Market on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023 on Main Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.