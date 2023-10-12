Social Notes – Oct. 11, 2023

Quyon - Jillian Young

Despite dreary weather, it was a terrific Thanksgiving weekend. We enjoyed the Thanksgiving service at Quyon United Church on Sunday morning, where the sanctuary had been beautifully decorated by the UCW ladies and was just brimming with harvest bounty. Our family then gathered at my mom’s for a delicious turkey dinner that evening. I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving and found plenty to be grateful for.

Congratulations to Dannah Draper and Brandon Nugent, as they were married in Las Vegas on Oct. 4. A group of close friends and family travelled with them for the special occasion. Wishing the newlyweds all the best as they begin this chapter of their lives together.

Best wishes are going out to Kelsey Turcotte and Brandon Erfle, as they exchanged vows on Saturday at Starborn Farm in Bristol. Congratulations to the happy couple and wishing them all the best as they begin this next part of their journey as husband and wife.

Deepest sympathy is extended to the family of Emmett O’Donnell, as he passed away on Oct. 3. Emmett was raised in Quyon, and stayed connected to the community after moving to Ottawa years ago. His friends here will miss him.

Birthday wishes are going out to Lindsay Hamilton and Bev Stanley, both celebrating on Oct. 12, and to Sandra McCann on the 13th. Big birthday wishes are going out to my nephew, Caden Provost, as he turns 18 on Oct. 14, with love from all of his family. Happy birthday to Dale MacKechnie, Ben Duquette, and Mitchel Trudeau, who also all celebrate on the 14th, to Luna Watson on the 16th, and to Henry Timpson on the 17th. Best wishes to everyone celebrating milestones this week.

This coming Saturday is the annual Quyon Lionettes Car Rally, which is always one of my favourite days of the year. Looking forward to hitting the back roads to search for clues and answers to questions with my team. This year’s theme is “Candyland” and I can’t wait to see what the organizing team has in store for us. Good luck to all who are participating.

Shawville - Lyse Lacourse

Our thoughts and prayers for the Feirabend families on the loss of Leona on Sept. 27, at the age of 79. She was the wife of Maynard. Leona was the sister of Lois (late Ronald), late Clifford (Genevieve) and Ahart.

Our condolences to the Volz family on the loss of Yvonne on Oct. 1, at the age of 69. She was the sister of Elizabeth (late Marcel). She was the aunt of Kevin.

Our sympathies to the Mckinley family on the loss of William on Oct. 3. He was the husband of Judy. William was the father of Andrew (Shelby). He was the stepfather of Chrissy (Tyler), Wendy (Kirk) and Shayne.

Our thoughts and prayers for the Hurlbert family on the loss of Roy on Oct. 5, at the age of 83. He was the husband of Lillian. He was the father of Debra, David, Sheri (Rob) and Christina (Richard).

Our deepest condolences to the Essiambre family on the loss of Robert (Bob) on Oct. 6, at the age of 77. He was the husband of Joan. Robert was the father of Suzette (Michael), Nicole (Scott) and Robert Jr. (Tammy).

Our sympathies to the Wickens family on the loss of Hadley Arthur on Oct. 7. He was the husband of Jeannine. Harley was the father of Lorraine (Perry), Loretta (Ed), Lorna (Brent), Lisa (Derrick) and Barclay (Trina).

Save the date for Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 28 at 11:00 am.

Waltham - Helen Perry

What a change in the weather since last week. Our beautiful, warm, summer like days have fleeted away. It is rainy, cold and damp. Our fall weather has set in.

I sure hope that everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend with their family and friends.

On Sunday evening, we enjoyed a lovely turkey dinner with all the trimmings at Rhonda and Mark’s.

Birthday wishes and love are extended to our nephew Craig Quenneville, of Orleans, ON, who celebrated his birthday today Oct. 11 and to our niece Sarah Heagle of Cornwall, ON, who is celebrating her birthday on Oct. 12. We hope that you enjoy your special day.

Happy anniversary and love is wished to my brother Brian and his wife Lisa, of Cornwall, who are celebrating on Oct. 14. May you share may more years of God’s richest blessing.

Birthday wishes and love are wished to Mary-Beth Goyette, who is celebrating her birthday on Oct. 18. Enjoy your day Min.