Social Notes – October 18, 2023

Quyon - Jillian Young

Deepest sympathies to the Marcotte and Côté families on the passing of Annette Marcotte on Oct. 12 at the age of 82. Annette was a good neighbour to our family, and she will be dearly missed by all who loved her. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they grieve.

On Friday evening, a “Welcome Home” party was held at Gavan’s Hotel in honour of Paul and Melanie (McCann) Lang. They recently have moved to Quyon after many years in Southern Ontario, and all of their family and friends are thrilled to have them back in the community. Many were out to welcome them home, and it was a great evening of celebrating the Langs.

Saturday was one of my very favourite days of the year, as the Quyon Lionettes hosted the 35th annual Car Rally. As is tradition, this year’s route and questions were planned by last year’s winning team, Shannon Johnston, Karen and Bradley Cull, and Nicole and Brandon Belaire. The theme was “Candyland”, and it was a challenging rally, with the big winners being Mallory and Jaret Peck, Kayla Morin and Keith Dubeau. The prize for best costumes went to Kathie Beaudoin’s team, “The Nerds”. Many door prizes were drawn as well, and the 50/50 was won by Peyton Ireland. We enjoyed a delicious spaghetti supper and it was great to be back out enjoying one of our beloved local events with friends. A big thank you to all involved in putting on this terrific community event. It is always such a fun day.

Waltham - Helen Perry

Waltham residents were shocked and sadden to hear of the passing of Timothy (Timmy) Bayne. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Mona (Godin) Bayne. Timmy had a passion for the game of golf and also loved hunting. He will be sorrowfully missed by many. Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with Mona his family and friends at this difficult time. May you rest in peace Timmy.

Warm anniversary wishes are extended to Theresa and Barry Harkins, who are celebrating their anniversary today. May you share many more.

Birthday wishes and love are extended to my sister-in-law Lisa Heagle of Cornwall, who is celebrating her birthday on Oct. 20. My brother Brian is celebrating on Oct. 23. We hope that you both enjoy your special day.

Well, the moose hunt is over for another year in our area. Hopefully, all the hunters had an enjoyable hunting season. Congratulations to all the hunters who were successful this year. For those who were not as successful, there is always next year.

Shawville - Lyse Lacourse

St-Paul’s Anglican Church hosts Bridge, every Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the Church Hall. All are welcome.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dubeau family on the loss of Daniel on Oct. 6, at the age of 73. He was the husband of Denise. He was the father of Chantal (Rene) and Julie (Bobby).

Our deepest condolences for the Côté and Marcotte family on the loss of Annette on Oct. 12, at the age of 82. She was the wife of the late Jean-Guy. She was the mother of Guy (Jo-Anne), Gilles (Christine) and the late Nicole (Stuart).

On Saturday, Oct. 28 at 11:00 a.m. there will be a Trunk or Treat in cooperation with Shop Shawville.

The Pontiac Lions Club and the Pontiac Community Players will be presenting a Murder Mystery.