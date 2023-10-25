Social Notes October 25, 2023

Shawville - Lyse Lacourse

Our deepest condolences to the Eades and Horner families on the loss of Leona on Oct. 15, at the age of 96. Leona was the wife of the late Grant. She was the mother of Ronald (Dixie) and Randy.

Our sympathies to the Holland family on the loss of Andrew on Oct. 15, at the age of 98. He was the husband of Bertha. He was the father of the late Judy (Ernie), Barney, late Marion (Weldon), Ruth (Patrick), late Joseph, Sandra (Mark) and Bride (Jean-Marie).

Our thoughts and prayers for the Peever family on the loss of Edgar on Oct. 19, at the age of 96. He was the brother of Arnold (late Florence), Elwin (Marie), James (Shirley), Ethel (late Osborne and Ross), Katie (late Alex), Marion (late William), George (Esther) and Ruth (late Gary).

Our condolences to the McLaughlin family on the loss of William on Oct. 21 at the age of 88. He was the husband of Evelyn (nee Beattie) and by his first marriage to the late Marian Leeck. He was the father of Brenda. He was the stepfather of Betty Lou and Vera Lynn (Kevin).

Halloween will be celebrated on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Please take care of the children roaming the streets of our village.

Have a safe and Happy Halloween.

Waltham - Helen Perry

Waltham was saddened to hear of the passing of Bonita Bonnie Joliecoeur (nee Sullivan). Bonnie was the beloved wife of the late William (Willy) Joliecoeur. Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this difficult time.

We were saddened to hear of the passing of Andrew Perrault, of Sheenboro. He was the beloved husband of the late Norma Perrault (nee Shea). Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.

On Saturday morning Lyne and Ray Bechamp along with Larry and I, attended and enjoyed a delicious breakfast hosted by the Fort Coulonge Fire Department. The proceeds are going towards helping defray costs in the fire department.

Warm wishes and love are extended to Connie Andrews, who is celebrating a birthday, on Oct. 28. Enjoy your special day, Connie.

Warm birthday wishes are extended to Shirley Morin, who is celebrating her birthday on Oct. 31. We hope that you enjoy your special day as well as visits from the trick or theaters.

Jack Bechamp, of Barrhaven, grandson of Lyne and Ray Bechamp is celebrating his birthday on Oct. 31. We hope that you enjoy your special day, Jack.

Happy Halloween and stay safe.

Quyon - Jill Young

Big birthday wishes are going out to Ken Stanton, as he turned 80 on Oct. 19. He celebrated on Saturday evening at the Quyon Legion, with a great turnout of family and friends joining him to mark this milestone. The music was also wonderful thanks to a group of local musicians who entertained all night long. Cheers to 80, Ken.

Happy birthday to Rilen Richardson on Oct. 26, to Paisley Thomson on the 28th, and to Brady Trudeau on the 29th. Best wishes to everyone celebrating this week.

Deepest sympathy is extended to the family of Margaret Cooney Mulligan, as she passed away on Oct. 19. She will be waked at Kelly’s in Kanata on Oct. 26, with a funeral mass at St. Mary’s in Quyon on Oct. 27. Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones at this sad time.

It’s hard to believe, but Halloween is right around the corner. Don’t forget that Gavan’s Hotel will be hosting the annual costume party this Saturday, with prizes being offered up for the best costumes. DJ Dave will be keeping everyone up dancing. It’s always a great night of fun.

Hoping all of the kids have a great time putting together their Halloween costumes, and enjoying the spooky fun that I’m sure will be in store for them over the next week. Have a safe and happy Halloween!