Social Notes – September 20, 2023

Shawville - Lyse Lacourse

A bit of history of local 4H’er Kasey Lafleur. Kasey is 13 years old and mentioned that she won Grand Champion with her market steer named Phoenix at the Shawville Fair. This is her second year showing beef in the Shawville 4H club. She had purchased her steer in October 2022 from Dunraven simmentals and she worked with him throughout the year to train and prepare him for the steer show and market.

Her steer was purchased by Matt Bowers, the owner of Rockwell Foundations, for $8.25 per pound on Sunday September 3 at the sale.

Kasey plans to use the funds she raised to buy a steer for next year and put the rest of the money away to save for her post-secondary education. Kasey hopes to have a career in the agriculture industry and to have her own beef farm here in the Pontiac.

Our thoughts and prayers for the Hill family on the loss of Ron on Sunday, September 10, at the age of 63. He was the father of Chris (Heather) and David (Jenn). He was the son of Bud and the late Jeannette. He was the brother of Mark, Shawn (Bonnie), Perry (Loida), Lynn (Louis), Colleen (Ross) and Donna (Steve).

The 5th Annual Kidney Run will take place on Sunday, September 24 at noon at the Shawville Fairgrounds.

Quyon - Jillian Young

The Quyon Legion hosted a golf tournament this past Saturday at Astra Estates. It was a great day of golf, followed by a delicious chicken dinner that was served up at the Legion afterwards. Kudos to all who came out to enjoy the day and support the Legion. Well done!

Congratulations to John and Jo-Anne Harrison, as they and their family were honoured at the Festival Western de St-Tite this past weekend. The tribute was captured by Mark Trudeau & Karen Knight, then shared on Facebook so family and friends at home could see the beautiful tribute. It was wonderful to see the whole family there to share in the honour. Well deserved recognition for the Trudeau-Harrison family for their years of dedication to the Western horse show. Quyon is so proud of all of you.

Happy 1st birthday to Madeline Ostrom, as she celebrates on September 20, sharing her birthday with her great-grandpa Bruce McKay. We have birthday wishes going out to Rob Fraser, also on the 20th, to Charlotte Dowe on the 21st, and Emily Johnston and Tiffany Young on the 22nd. Happy Birthday to Jeff Campbell, celebrating on the 23rd, to Ken Ostrom on the 25th, and to Rolly Bernier on the 26th. Best wishes to everyone marking special occasions this week.

Waltham - Helen Perry

Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are extended to Dan Davis of Fort Coulonge and to his sister Lynne (Mike Galinski), in the recent passing of their dearly loved dad John Davis. He was the beloved husband of the late Micheline Ethier.

We were saddened to hear of the passing of Joan Sallafranque (nee Conroy), of Chapeau. She was the beloved wife of Henry Sallafranque. Our thoughts and prayers are with her children, grandchildren, family and friends at this difficult time. I always enjoyed my chats with Joan, when we would meet. May you RIP.

Anniversary wishes are extended to Laurina & Gerald Dempsey, who celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 14. What a beautiful milestone. May you share many more years of God’s richest blessings of health, happiness, love, peace and joy.

Anniversary wishes and love are extended to Susan & Charlie Ethier, who celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 15. What a milestone. May you be blessed with many more years of God’s richest blessing of health, happiness, love peace and joy.

Earl McKnight celebrated a birthday on Sept. 16. May the coming year be filled with health and happiness.

Charlie Ethier is celebrating a birthday on Sept. 21. Enjoy your special day, Charlie.

Betty Allard is celebrating a birthday on Sept. 25. Enjoy your special day, Betty.

Karine Chenier is celebrating a birthday on Sept. 26. Enjoy your special day, Karine.