Social Notes – September 27, 2023

Quyon - Jill Young

Deepest sympathy is extended to the family of Jimmy Marks, as he passed away on September 15. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of Jimmy’s loved ones at this sad time.

Congratulations to Tina Trudeau and Nick Philippe, as they welcomed a baby girl on September 21. They named her Isla, and she is a little sister for Mackenzie. Wishing the whole family all the best with their sweet little bundle of pink.

Last week, the Quyon Legion hosted their first National Legion Week, with a full slate of events on to celebrate. On Wednesday evening, they hosted Appreciation Day, with a free barbeque for all, and member appreciation. Thursday night was a dart tournament, Friday evening was a Euchre tournament, and on Saturday, they held a washer tournament. So much fun packed into one week. I hope everyone who attended had a great time.

On Saturday evening, Gavan’s Hotel hosted their Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Party, featuring the musical talents of Brandy ‘N Port on-stage. They also had a draw for a pair of tickets to an Ottawa Senators game, which were won by Wayne Muldoon. Stay tuned, as Gavan’s will have many more opportunities in the future for you to win tickets to Sens games.

Last Wednesday, the Quyon Sports & Rec wrapped up their soccer program for the season. A big thank you to all of the volunteers who help to run soccer for the children in our community. It was another fantastic summer of sports for the kids in Quyon.

Congratulations to Justin Bennett and Kelsey McMartin, as they were married on Saturday, September 23. Wishing the happy couple all the best.

Birthday wishes are going out to Mason Howarth and his grandpa Danny Foran, as they share their birthday on September 28. We also have birthday wishes going out to Brandon MacKechnie on the 28th, to Briar Armitage on the 29th, and to Patti Davis, Curtis Hudson, and Jill McBane, all on the 30th. Happy Birthday to Fletcher Schwartz on October 1, and to Charlene Aubertin and Shelly Campbell on the 2nd. Big 40th birthday wishes are going out to Sharon Hobbs, as she celebrates on October 3rd. Blessings to everyone marking special occasions this week.

Shawville - Lyse Lacourse

Joe and Alice Picard will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, September 27. Congratulations from your loving family and friends.

Happy belated birthday to our new octogenarian, Basil Hodgins who celebrated this past week.

Happy 45th wedding anniversary to Ken and Sandy Bernard who celebrated on Monday, September 25.

Congratulations to Amanda and Curtis Murdock who celebrated their nuptials on Saturday, September 23.

Happy birthday to Gordon Bulmer who celebrated his birthday on Monday, September 25. Love from your family and friends.

Waltham - Helen Perry

We are now welcoming the beautiful fall season. With its annual display of panoramic colours and cooler weather the apple trees are dropping their ripe fruit to be collected for all kinds of apple treats and preserves. Hunters are preparing for the annual moose hunt as we bid farewell to summer. The seasons come and go. We adapt to each change and there is always something to look forward to in the coming days, a birthday, making a new friendship, the birth of a child, the wisdom of an elder, or renewing an old friendship.

We were saddened to hear of the passing of Waltham resident Alvin Turner. He was the beloved husband of Bonnie Turner. Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with Bonnie, his family and friends at this difficult time.

On Sunday afternoon, family and friends gathered to welcome baby Caden Connor Glen McCrory. He is the son of Samantha Arnold and Tye McCrory of Trenton, Ontario. Mother Nature cooperated with an afternoon of beautiful sunshine. We enjoyed socializing and a tasty lunch. Baby Caden received some beautiful gifts, for which Samantha and Tye expressed thanks and appreciation.

As the heating season approaches, the Waltham Fire Department urges residents who are heating with wood burning stoves and furnaces to have your chimney cleaned and inspected, before you start to use your wood burning appliance.