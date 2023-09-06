Social Notes – September 6, 2023

Quyon - Jill Young

Labour Day weekend has come and gone, and what a fabulous weekend it was for Shawville Fair. Perfect weather, if only maybe a little bit too warm on a few days, with great crowds, food, exhibits, music, 4-H shows, midway rides, and so on. There really is something for everyone and it was wonderful to see so many out enjoying their time at the fair. I had a fun few days there with friends and family, it is always a highlight on the calendar.

Now we have a few days to rest before the next big weekend, with the Quyon Sports and Rec 3-pitch tourney, combined with the return of Quyon Community Day this coming weekend. Ball games start on Friday evening and will continue into Saturday. The Quyon Community Association is hosting a full day of fun on Saturday. There is a terrific line-up of local musical entertainment beginning at 1:15 p.m., along with games and entertainment for children all afternoon as well. The Quyon Lions Club will be serving up a delicious roast beef dinner, and the QSR will be hosting Cow Pie Bingo. There will also be the Wall of Wonderful prizes, a petting zoo, 9-hole mini putt, a car and truck show and so much more. You don’t want to miss this. Quyon is the place to be this weekend, September 8 and 9.

Big birthday wishes are going out to Collins Fleck, as she turns two today. We also have birthday wishes going out to Glenna Campbell and Adam Johnston on the 7th, and to Raymie Duquette and Hayden Hobbs on the 9th. Happy birthday to my brother, Luke Young, celebrating on the 10th, and to cousin Donna Kennedy on the 11th. Best wishes to everyone marking special occasions this week.

A month or so ago I received a nice surprise, as Mick Armitage sent me a copy of his book entitled “As I Recall: With the Chihuahua from Petawawa and the Room For Improvement Band.” It is a collection of Mick’s poems, true tales, sayings and songs, which he hopes will bring smiles and laughter to all who read it. It really is a neat book, full of Mick’s talent and wit. I certainly recommend picking up a copy. The book can be found for sale at THE EQUITY, on Amazon or by contacting Mick Armitage himself. Thank you again for sharing your book with me, Mick.

Waltham - Helen Perry

Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are extended to Floribeth Fallas Mora, family and friends on the passing of her dearly loved husband Mark Sebanc. He will be truly missed by neighbors Les and Linda Carroll.

Little Hailie Newman, daughter of Kaitlyn (Lair) and Tyler Newman celebrated her 2nd birthday on September 1. We sure hope Hailie that you had a fun day full of surprises.

Birthday wishes and are extended to Leona Carroll and Kerry Arnold, who celebrated their birthdays on September 5. We hope you enjoyed your special day girls.

Birthday wishes are extended to Ashley McGuire, who is celebrating her birthday today. We hope that you have a lovely day.

Logan Valliquette of Arnprior grandson of Paulette and Yvan Pelletier is celebrating his 8th birthday on September 7. We hope your day is full of surprises Logan.

On Sunday, Larry and I took in the Shawville Fair. Mother nature really co-operated, as it was a beautiful, sunny day. There was a great attendance and we really enjoyed ourselves.

Shawville - Lyse Lacourse

This past week, including today, we have been hit with unseasonal high temperatures ranging from 35 to 40 degrees Celsius which includes the humidity.

The 165th Shawville Fair has been a wonderful success. Congratulations to the Pontiac Agricultural Society as well as their volunteers.

Our children will be returning back to school and fall will be soon upon us please be careful with the buses who carry special cargo.