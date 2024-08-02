Social Notes

Quyon - Jillian Young

Congratulations to Scott Hunter and Kelly Marceau, as they welcomed a baby boy on July 19. They named him Cole, and he is a baby brother for Amber. Wishing them the best with their sweet little bundle of blue.

The gang at Mountainview Turf enjoyed their annual summer barbeque on Friday afternoon, which serves as a celebration of a busy and successful season thus far. The employees were treated to a delicious steak barbeque served up by Billy T, and then a relaxing afternoon of drinks, games, and prizes. It was a fantastic way to take a breather, bond as a team, and enjoy a beautiful summer afternoon. Thank you to Lindsay and Jared for treating us to this day, the staff enjoys it so much.

This past Saturday, a great gang of boaters turned up at Mohr Island for “Giver on the River”, an annual summer fest with live music featuring Arnold Trudeau and Larry Chevrier. The weather was perfect, with lots of heat and sunshine, and everyone had a blast. Kudos to all involved in organizing this event.

Congratulations to the Quyon Flyers U-11 team that won at the Kinburn tournament this past weekend. I hear they had an awesome weekend and were so excited to take home the trophy after their big win in the finals. Way to go.

Birthday wishes are going out to Briggs Richardson and Audrey Fraser, both celebrating on July 31, to André Côté on Aug. 2, and to Kendall Young on the 3rd. Happy 18th birthday to Brodee Campbell, as he celebrates on Aug. 4. We also have birthday wishes going out to Kaylee and Jessica Hamilton on the 6th. Best wishes to everyone celebrating this week.

The Quyon Lions Club will be hosting their ATV Poker Run on Aug. 10. Registration will take place at the Quyon Legion, where the Legion will also be serving up breakfast sandwiches to get your day started off right. Stops throughout the day will include the Ladysmith Hotel, Astra Estates Golf Course, and Restaurant Mlyvia in Lac-des-Loups, before returning back to Quyon for a pulled pork dinner. Be sure to contact Hollie Leach at 819-210-0588 to pre-register or for more information.

It’s your last chance to get your name in on the draw for the Quyon Pastoral Charge’s Summer FUN-Raiser, and there is an amazing package to be won. See all the details on how to enter on the Quyon/Wesley United Churches Facebook page. The draw will be held on Aug. 4. All proceeds will be going towards upcoming renovation projects at both Wesley and Quyon United Churches.

Shawville - Lyse Lacourse

Happy birthday to our grandson, Simon Senack who turns four on Fri. Aug. 2. Happy birthday to our daughter Marie-Michelle Lacourse who turns 34 on Sat. Aug. 3. Happy birthday to our niece, Samantha Lacourse across the miles who celebrates her birthday on Wed. Aug. 7.

Our condolences to the Godin family on the loss of Victor on July 18, at the age of 74.

Our deepest sympathies to the Brown family on the loss of Thomas on July 20, at the age of 62.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the St-Aubin family on the loss of Lee on July 24, at the age of 59.

Our prayers are with the people of Jasper, Alberta as firefighters are trying to put out devastating fires.

This week has been extremely hot and continues for the next few days. Please take care everyone.

The opening ceremony for the 2024 Olympics was held last Friday. Good luck to all our Canadian athletes who are competing.

Waltham - Helen Perry

On Friday, we drove to Cornwall, Ont. to visit my sister Joyce and husband Jim Quenneville. Our family enjoyed a tasty dinner and we celebrated Joyce’s 80th birthday. We extended our love and best wishes to her. She was treated to a lovely birthday cake. It was sure nice to see our nieces and nephews and to get caught up on their news.

We were saddened to hear of the passing of Charlie Andrew’s brother Brian Desmond Joseph Andrews, of Pembroke. He was the beloved husband of Nancy (nee Kruschimske). Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with Nancy, family and friends at this difficult time.

Happy birthday, love and best wishes are extended to Paulette Pelletier, who celebrated her birthday on July 28. We hope that you enjoyed your special day Paulette.

Happy 60th anniversary is wished to Ida and Denis Czmielewski, who celebrated this wonderful milestone anniversary on July 25, and to Hazel and Chuck Chassie who are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 1. Congratulations and love is wished to you all on this wonderful milestone anniversary. May you share many more years of God’s richest blessing of health, happiness, love, peace and joy.

Birthday wishes and love is wished to our dear Jodi, who is celebrating her birthday on Aug. 6. May you be blessed with a year full of health, happiness, love, peace and joy.

Donna Godin and Jacob Chenier are celebrating their birthdays on Aug. 6. We hope that you both enjoy your special day.