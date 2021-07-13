‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ comes to Fort Coulonge

The conditions were perfect on a calm Saturday night for a drive-in movie night at the Centre Récréatif de Fort Coulonge. The municipalities of Mansfield et Pontefract and Fort Coulonge collaborated to bring families out to watch Sonic the Hedgehog.

