Spurlane Farm’s first sorting show of the 2023 season

Forty horseback riders gathered at Spurlane Farm in Stark’s Corners this weekend for its first sorting show of the season.

Sorting is a sport that involves riders in teams of two cutting 10 cows (numbered zero through nine) and driving them into the pen while keeping the wrong cows from crossing the line. The riders must sort all 10 cows in order in under 60 seconds. The goal is to have the fastest time on the clock. However, if a rider is overly concerned with the clock they run the risk of pushing the wrong cow past their partner and through the gate which will result in a score of zero.

This sport requires precision and the ability to read the herd. Those who are very experienced will know what speed they will be able to enter the herd without all of the cows dispersing. They will also know the right angle needed in order to cut the right cow without sending the wrong cow with it.

Participants were also able to purchase raffle tickets for the chance to win a breeding for their mare with “Metalic Summer,” son of 52 million dollar sire “Metallic Cat”. The prize was donated by DM Cowhorses of Saite-Catherine-de-la-Jaques-Cartier, and was won by Daniel Bernier from Québec City.

Shawville 4-H members cooked burgers for lunch as a fundraiser for their club. They said that by 1p.m. on Saturday they had sold over 60 burgers.

Jenn Childs, owner or Spurlane Farm and organizer of the event noted that over the course of the weekend they ran over 315 teams.

Spurlane will continue to hold practice days over the summer and another show in September.

Eva Baldi

Stark’s Corners June 3-4, 2023