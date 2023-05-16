SQ activity round up

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has reported a number of incidents within the territory of the MRC Pontiac over the course of the last week.

Drug Busts

There were two drug busts in Fort-Coulonge and Mansfield-et-Pontefract last Thursday.

The first involved the arrest of a 58-year-old man in Fort-Coulonge on May 11, who is expected to be charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, breach of condition and breach of probation. The arrest was in relation to the discovery of 50 grams of cocaine and an amount of Canadian currency after police searched a trailer on rue Bord-de-l’Eau. The man remains in SQ custody while awaiting charges.

The second, larger, drug bust saw the arrest of three men, aged 59, 58 and 31 in Mansfield. The arrests came in the wake of the discovery of about 2,000 pills of methamphetamine; more than 15 grams of cocaine; more than 2,400 contraband cigarettes; a small amount of cannabis; and more than 6 guns during SQ searches of properties on rue Graveline, rue Dagenais and chemin Thomas-Lefebvre.

The three men were released on the promise to appear before the Campbell’s Bay Courthouse at a later date, where they are expected to face charges of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, drug trafficking, firearms offenses, cannabis law, and charges under the tax on tobacco.

Both drug busts were initiated due to information from the public, according to the SQ press releases.

Shoplifters

The SQ also announced the arrest of four Otter Lake residents in connection with a series of shoplifting incidents in Shawville, Otter Lake, Low and Kazabazua. Two men aged 60 and 41 and two women aged 45 and 41 were arrested on May 9 and released on a promise to appear at a later date at the Campbell’s Bay Courthouse, where they could face multiple theft charges.

According to the SQ, the suspected shoplifters left with grocery baskets full of food while accomplices distracted the clerks. A vehicle reportedly connected to the thefts was also seized after the SQ searched a property on chemin Philippe in Otter Lake.

Motorist death

Finally, the SQ reported that one motorist died following a single-vehicle collision in Litchfield on the morning of May 9. The accident took place around 10 a.m. along Highway 148 in Litchfield near the intersection with chemin Sloan. The motorist left the road and struck a hydro pole according to the SQ.

The person was declared dead at the Pontiac Hospital in Shawville after the accident. No one else was injured in the incident.

SQ spokesperson Marc Tessier said that, while the investigation of the person’s death is incomplete, it appears to have been caused by a medical condition.

Tessier added the identity of the victim will not be disclosed as no criminal activity was involved.