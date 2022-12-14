SQ update: Bristol man arrested and a surge in fraud cases

Brett Thoms Pontiac Dec 12, 2022 On Dec. 7, police officers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), were advised that a person sought under several arrest warrants was traveling in a vehicle on Hwy 148, according to a press release from the SQ. The police located the vehicle around 6:30 p.m., in the Shawville area. After verifying his identity, the police arrested the passenger, a 41-year-old man from Bristol who was wanted on 7 arrest warrants issued in Ontario. During the intervention the police noticed that the suspect had consumed alcohol in violation of conditions prohibiting him from doing so which resulted in charges in Quebec that he will have to return to court at a later date at the Campbell’s Bay courthouse for further proceedings. The man was taken to the officers of the Ontario Provincial Police in connection with his arrest warrants on the Ontario side. Fraud The SQ is also warning residents of an upsurge in the number of fraud reports across the province. The most common form of fraud in the upsurge is fraudsters impersonating government or financial institution employees in a effort to secure bank card information. The SQ alerts residents to remain vigilant and reference the SQtv YouTube channel for more information.

