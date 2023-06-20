St. Mary’s Teachers’ College Reunion – Class of ’68 gathers in Chapeau

“The normal school in Chapeau will cease to exist in June 1969” said the telegram from the Quebec education ministry in August, 1968.

“Does a good school ever really cease to exist?” Sister Mary Edwin asked at the time.

Apparently not. While the school did indeed close in June 1969, it clearly lives on in the hearts of its graduates, just as Sister Mary Edwin implied it would.

The evidence came in the form of some 30 graduates and their guests attending the 55th anniversary reunion of the Class of 1968 held in Chapeau on Saturday, May 27.

There was much excitement as friends now living in Val D’Or, St Jean-sur-Richelieu, Rawdon, the Montreal area, the Ottawa–Gatineau area, and the Ottawa Valley reconnected once again and relived those cherished memories formed so long ago.

For some, it has been 50 years or more since they were last in Chapeau and able to connect with former classmates, along with some friends from the classes of 1967 and 1969 who trained with the Class of 1968.

Over the years, graduates from St. Mary’s have held several reunions in Chapeau marking special celebratory events including a very successful 50th Anniversary Reunion of the Class of 1968 held in June of 2018 and hosted by Rejean Marion.

Once again, Rejean Marion, host extraordinaire, arranged this year’s 55th Anniversary Reunion “Where Memories Come Alive” event for the Class of 1968. Rejean’s many special touches, such as a large banner, graduating class photos, a memory tribute to those who have passed on, and wonderful decorations, to name a few, created a special atmosphere, in which a walk down Memory Lane comes alive with excitement. A slideshow, numerous photos, and a tour of our Alma Mater, truly brought memories alive.

Master of Ceremonies, Frank Bechamp, welcomed everyone and offered a toast to all graduates present. He expressed our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the memory of former staff members who selflessly gave of themselves towards our formation as future teachers.

A thank you diddy created by Gail Donlan was sung to Rejean by those present for once again being a wonderful host.

“Imagine, fifty-five years after our graduation, we are still connected and gathered to celebrate our 55th anniversary,” remarked Brian Sarsfield.

“Yes,” replied Janey Morin, “What other organization can boast of that?”

Brian Sarsfield, a graduate of St. Mary’s, is a retired teacher living in Almonte, Ontario.