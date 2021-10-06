Stepping up to the Mic

She recalled one memory where she saw instruments set up by her step mom’s band, A Certain Class, and felt pulled towards the mic, wanting to hold it to her own lips. A few years later, the band members gave her a guitar, which Ashley would use to strum along with as the band practiced.

Ever since she was young, Ashley Bérubé was drawn towards instruments.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca