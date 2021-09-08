Students get schooled on agriculture

Julien St-Jean
Shawville Sept. 3, 2021
The Friday of the Fair brought in students from across the Pontiac to show them what the grounds had to offer.
Students were shown different exhibits and received demonstrations related to agriculture in the Pontiac.
