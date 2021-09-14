Suicide prevention intiative announced in the Pontiac

The Outauoais’s Connexions Resource Centre is the only mental health non-profit organization in Quebec to be chosen to participate in the Roots of Hope project.

A local mental health non-profit is one of 10 early adopters in a nationwide suicide prevention initiative.

