Sunday morning accident results in three hospitalizations

Julien St-Jean
Mun. of Pontiac August 22, 2021
More than 10 firefighters from the Municipality of Pontiac Fire Department arrived to a Sunday car crash which occurred around 2 a.m.
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca