Sûreté du Québec asks for public vigilance in fraud prevention

Connor Lalande pontiac March 1, 2023 The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) announced the beginning of Fraud Prevention Month in a press release distributed on March 1. In partnership with the Bank of Canada, the Autorité des marchés financiers and partners from the Fraud Prevention Forum, the SQ is looking to better educate the public on the types of fraudulent schemes being perpetrated on Canadians and how individuals can better protect themselves. The release, quoting statistics gathered by the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, says that Québec ranked first within Canada for several identity frauds over the course of 2022. Fraud, the release continued, is a growing problem within Québec, as it caused over $42 million dollars in financial losses within the province throughout 2022, up from $30 million dollars in 2021. The SQ and its partners are asking the public to be vigilant and to inform themselves of the ever-evolving nature of fraud within the province. “Citizens must be skeptical of offers that are too attractive, validate the information and question the lure of an easy payoff. These simple actions can save them a lot of trouble. Fraudsters generally rely on ignorance, the vulnerability of victims, a sense of urgency, authority or speed to achieve their goals,” the release, translated into English, reads. More information on fraud prevention can be found on the SQ website.

