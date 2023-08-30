Sûreté du Québec calling on drivers to exercise caution with students returning to school

The Sûreté du Québec is asking users of the province’s roadways to exercise caution over the coming weeks as students return to school and road use increases. “Over the next few days, hundreds of thousands of students across the province will be back on the road to their schools. The presence of school buses, pedestrians, cyclists and crossing guards will necessarily increase traffic on the road network,” a statement, translated into English, reads. “Road users are invited to exercise extra caution to ensure a safe return to school for all.” For preventive purposes, Sûreté du Québec officers will be increasing their presence around schools from August 29 to September 8. The Sûreté du Québec is reminding the public to obey the rules of the road: Obey posted speed limits. In a school zone, the fine is doubled if the offence is committed within the period specified on the traffic sign. Road users, including cyclists, are required to stop more than five metres away when approaching a bus or minibus with intermittent red lights running or with a mandatory stop signal. Where traffic is directed by a peace officer, a school crossing guard or a flagman responsible for directing traffic during work, every person must, notwithstanding signs to the contrary, obey their orders and signals. Drivers are required to stop when approaching a crosswalk when a pedestrian has entered the yellow or white stripes or has clearly indicated his or her intention to do so.

