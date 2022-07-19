Talks of a seventh wave of covid in Quebec

Zainab Al-Mehdar Pontiac July 20, 2022 After a few weeks of steady covid numbers, last week Quebec’s Health Minister Christian Dubé said in a press conference that although everyone is fed up with covid, we need to live with it. “We have been in this covid for two years, I think it’s important to tell the population that it is in our power to control that,” said Dubé. Dr. Luc Boileau highlighted that it looks like a seventh wave, but it has yet to be confirmed by Quebec’s public health institute (INSPQ). Although there has been a surge of new cases in the province, the health minister has not announced any new covid restrictions. The province reported 1,287 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,126,063. The Quebec government website reported eight new deaths in the last 24 hours, for a total death toll of 15,765. There are 6,613 health care workers absent for covid-related reasons (preventive withdrawal, isolation, awaiting results, etc.) The statistics presented are cumulative and not currently all active. For people not sure if they need to get another dose, the Health Ministry has prepared a chart to help people decide if and when they should get vaccinated again Here is a link to the chart: bit.ly/3aLFB0b. As of July 20, CISSSO listed the following statistics for the Pontiac area: Alleyn-et-Cawood: 14 Bristol: 28 Bryson: 46 Campbell’s Bay: 64 Chichester: 57 Clarendon: 5 or less Fort-Coulonge: 163 Île-du-Grand-Calumet: 28 L’Îsles-aux-Allumettes: 42 Litchfield: 5 or less Mansfield and Pontefract: 253 Otter Lake: 52 Pontiac: 462 Portage-du-Fort: 10 Rapide-des-Joachims: 5 or less Shawville: 160 Sheenboro: 5 or less Thorne: 5 or less Waltham: 24

