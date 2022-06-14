Test Your Knowledge on National Television

Eva Baldi Pontiac June 13, 2022 Nationally televised game show “Family Feud Canada” is searching the Pontiac for families who are interested in competing for a chance to win a grand prize of $30,000. Each episode, two families compete against one another to guess the most commonly answered survey questions. Hosted by actor and comedian Gerry Dee, Family Feud Canada first aired in 2019, and is currently in production of their fourth season. Filming is based out of Toronto, however as production would like to have families from all over the country represented, contestants will be compensated for travel and accommodations. Those who think their family would be a good fit are encouraged to visit http://www.cbc.ca/familyfeudauditions and complete an application.

