Thank God for Christmas

It’s nice to wrap the year up on a good note. That’s a bit of a challenge after a year like 2022.

It’s been a tough year and we need it to end. We need some down time. We need a break from the news. From the pandemic, the truckers, the Russians. From Trump, Trudeau and Poilievre. From floundering climate and biodiversity negotiations at the global level, from lack of transparency in local government. From supply chain disruptions, the high cost of food and fuel, and rising interest rates. From discrimination against English and religious minorities in Quebec. From racism and injustice and the endless horrors and indignities we humans inflict on each other in the name of what, really?

We all need a break. We need to chill. We need to focus on the beautiful miracles that are to be found here and now among our family, friends, neighbours and community. On simple pleasures such as holding a hand, exchanging a smile, sharing a meal. We need to reacquaint ourselves with our own capacities to be kind, generous

and gracious.

While all this is within our means every day of the year, we will be forgiven if we focus a bit more on the loving part of the human potential through the Christmas season.

Whatever your religion and however you celebrate, the season presents an opportunity to appreciate the peace we experience in our own lives, and to contemplate how to encourage its spread into the lives of others.

That’s the good note.

Everyone here at THE EQUITY wishes you the very best of the season, and we look forward to welcoming you all back to our pages

in the new year.

Charles Dickson