Thanksgiving theme for Country Fair in Luskville

The Municipality of Pontiac and the Pontiac Market teamed up this past Saturday to deliver a festive Thanksgiving themed country fair. Held at the Luskville Community Center, the event featured Thanksgiving cuisine, entertainment and a collection of local and regional vendors. Rainy weather did not dissuade attendees, as the venue was packed with energetic revellers throughout the day.

