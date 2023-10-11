Thursday, October 12, 2023
Highlights 2News

Thanksgiving theme for Country Fair in Luskville

The Equity 127 Views

Connor Lalande
Luskville Oct. 7, 2023

The Municipality of Pontiac and the Pontiac Market teamed up this past Saturday to deliver a festive Thanksgiving themed country fair.
Held at the Luskville Community Center, the event featured Thanksgiving cuisine, entertainment and a collection of local and regional vendors. Rainy weather did not dissuade attendees, as the venue was packed with energetic revellers throughout the day.

Artisanal woodcarver Stephen Young braved the cold rainy weather with a chainsaw in his hand and a smile on his face.
Vice-president of the Blés D’Or, Jennifer Larose,
who helped organize the market, posing with Spiderman.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca